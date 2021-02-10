IND USA
KL University is providing futuristic education with practical syllabus

Their main motive is to focus on research and innovation through classroom learning, online lectures, flipped learning, practices, laboratory activities, and internship.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:26 PM IST

To pace up with today’s modern world, there is an increasing demand for quality education that provides student-oriented syllabus. This is achieved by giving them the right amount of classroom and practical knowledge to make students industry-ready. A balanced educational structure is what makes an institute stand apart from other universities.

KL University WAS established in 1980 as KL College of Engineering and it has set a benchmark in providing quality and balanced education with a vision to be a globally renowned university. Founded by late Er. Koneru Satyanarayana, the university is on a mission to provide quality higher education that helps in development of students from all sections of the society enabling them to be globally competitive and socially responsible citizens with intrinsic values.

After 25 years of its success, KL university was deemed to be University and accredited by NAAC with A++ grade. KL University's biggest honour was in 2019 when MHRD categorised the institution as Category 1 Institution with 3.57 CGPA on 4 point scale.

KL University provides Industry-Oriented Syllabus

The KL University journey began as an engineering college and after 41+ years is marking its excellence in quality higher education in numerous fields, with a consistently expanding with a flexible curriculum moreover offer specialization in emerging areas. Their main motive is to focus on research and innovation through classroom learning, Online lectures, flipped learning, practices, laboratory activities, and internship.

The mission at KL University is to cater to the arising societal needs through the all-round development of the students, helping them to be globally competitive and socially responsible citizens with intrinsic values. To fulfil its mission KLU organizes field project, one such is the ‘Smart Village’ project. Under the project, they have adopted 100 villages and are working towards its betterment with the faculty and students of KLU, they visit these villages and dig out the occurring problems and provide with technical/ non-technical solutions that help in the betterment of these villages.

The university has 77 specialized programs in fields, such as Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Law, Hotel Management, Fine Arts, Sciences, Commerce and many more. The high-quality education system with modern teaching practices, industry trained faculties and practical learning has helped in reshaping the Indian education industry.

Holds a record of successful placements for 15+ years

KL University has achieved the record of 100% placements since the 05-06 batch. Over the past 15+ years, KLU focuses on providing the best quality education through imparting practical knowledge to their students, perhaps with their industry-oriented programmes has led to a strong bond with 2500+ recruiters.

The teaching methodology by the faculty at KLU plays an important role in shaping the career of their students' lives. Students daily schedule includes flipped classes, skill-based learning, practical classes, laboratory, acceleration and de-acceleration programs and so on.

The university is known for its industry-focused 140+ laboratories that include technical and non-technical workshops. The non-technical labs like painting, sculpting labs, etc. while the technical labs are the AI labs, Robotics labs, Pharma labs, bioinformatics, data mining, etc.

As a part of the student placement program, all the students have an option to attend the KLU Practice School, which helps the students gain practical knowledge prior to graduation.

Faculty and Campus of KLU

The university has over 1200+ faculty members, while 850+ members are PhD holders in their area of expertise and 250+ faculty are pursuing PhD. The faculty at KLU are alumni from renowned national and international institutes such as IIT, NIT and renowned global Universities, etc.

KLU is building the future of almost 21000 students. Additionally, it is home to 600 international students from 35 countries across the world. The main campus of KLU is situated at Vijayawada, spread across 100 acres. The lush-green campus has received the Green Campus Award, three times in a row, while its another campus is situated in Hyderabad. Both campuses are fully equipped with state of the art infrastructure. KLU makes all arrangements to make their students feel at home which includes their rooms, canteen, playing area, etc., that is a part of their life at KLU.

International Tie-Ups and Recognition

KL University is leading the Indian education space for last four decades, which has taken shape of various accreditation and accolades received by the university. UGC has declared KL University as a Category 1 university.

KL University has collaborated with 85+ universities for its research and academic partnerships. Some of these universities are Stanford, Harvard, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore National University, etc.

The NIRF has awarded KL University 41st rank among all the Indian universities, including IITs and IIMs. Furthermore, KL University has been accredited by NAAC with A++ Grade.

Response to Post-COVID World

As the world takes slow steps after the pandemic brought it to a standstill, several industries and businesses had to innovate for survival. During the Covid-19 pandemic, most of the schools, colleges and universities took up to digital mediums to carry out virtual lectures.

KL University has received diamond rating by QS ranking. Acing campus education in India, KL University is set to launch with Online Learning and Distance Learning Courses. The courses are aimed to provide A++ grade education to students all over the world in the comfort of their home. To make education accessible, the university is ready to launch new online courses by June 2021 to impart new skills and map the same with employability.

For more information, visit www.kluniversity.in/admissions/

