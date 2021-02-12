Know all about Dr Rajat Gupta, renowned cosmetic consultant & plastic surgeon
- With over 10 years of experience to back his expertise in the domain of aesthetic surgeries, Dr. Gupta is a true artist and is one of the most trusted plastic surgeons, with patients visiting him from all over the globe.
Confidence is the most beautiful thing that any man / woman can wear! Plastic surgery can help improve a person's confidence by allowing them to meet their aesthetic goals. It is righty said, Plastic surgery is a gift to the world that bestows the geometrical perfection and harmony to a human face & body. For many, visible and inherent flaws of one’s face or body creates a discomfort in the personality of a person making them itch consistently. Plastic or more appropriately, Aesthetic surgery is a celebration of body, un wrinkling the mind off the stress, anxiety and tension that clouds over people when they see their flaws. It ensures a person to live their life to full potential by giving them the looks that they always have aspired for.
As Dr. Rajat Gupta, a board certified cosmetic plastic surgeon in Delhi says, “Beauty is in the hands of your plastic surgeon!”
With over 10 years of experience to back his expertise in the domain of aesthetic surgeries, Dr. Gupta is a true artist and is most trusted plastic surgeon with patients visiting him from all over the globe.
Dr. Rajat Gupta is a pioneer in his field. With his superior medical knowledge earned from various fellowship programs along with his international exposure in countries like Barcelona, Spain, Paris and Singapore, he thrives to offer his patients a complete attention to details, technical excellence, an artistic eye, compassion and confidentiality.
His testimonials from patients from across the globe speak for itself. His patients refers to him as “an artist, - an artist with his surgical tools instead of paint brushes!”
Dr. Gupta aims to keep upgrading his techniques and equipment and invests heavily in gold standard global technologies like MicroAire, VASER, Piezotome, Crisalix 3D, Inmode Facetite/ Bodytite and many more. He is the only surgeon in North India to have all these state-of-the-art equipment at his centres. Infact he is also the master trainer in India for these advanced facial and body contouring technologies and train other plastic surgeons across the country!
It’s a combination of these technologies & patent techniques such as PURE contouring, that Dr. Gupta’s results are exceptional and unmatched by any other. Being a national gold medallist in plastic surgery by the national board of examinations, he is the most trusted name in cosmetic plastic surgery today in India and runs many fellowship programs for budding plastic surgeons across India. While honing diverse roles of a Mentor, Trainer, Medical advisor and Joint secretary of Indian Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, he is a doctor with magical hands mastered in offering a refreshed persona to his patients encompassing celebrities, government officials, cabinet ministers and clients from more than 50 countries worldwide.
A plastic surgeon is surely a savour for many in the world who even shy away from discussing how inadequate they feel, are desirous of good features, a perfect and proportionate body and right contours of the face and body.
And as per a famous saying, “Life isn’t about finding yourself. It is about creating yourself!”; and a good plastic surgeon can definitely help create one – A beautiful one indeed!
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
