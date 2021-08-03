Know all about popular kidswear fashion label, Janya’s Closet!

We are often of the assumption that kidswear includes a simple frock and a t-shirt. But there's so much more that we completely miss. Thanks to the advanced social media presence in our lives, we get to see that children's fashion is just as important if not more. Numerous studies claim that important habits need to be inculcated during the formative years, then why not dressing well?

If you're new to this subject and are looking for different ways to ensure your child stands out and also looks trendy, then take a few style lessons from 'Janya's Closet'. Under the stylish guidance of Nidhi Gupta, 'Janya's Closet' offers some of the most spiffy and trendy outfits for kids, particularly girls. Whether it's for a birthday party or dance class, you will find a stylish option for every occasion.

"Gone are those times when we took kids' fashion so lightly. Today, parents want their children to be their reflection and not just in the way they behave and talk. Moreover, it's something that needs to be taken in today's day and age when children are so self-aware and know what they want," says Nidhi.

This popular lux fashion label came to being in 2014. Nidhi's designs have also styled Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara, Allu Arjun's daughter Arha and Lakshmi Manchu's daughter Vidya. Additionally, Nidhi's beautiful designs have also been flaunted by former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva.

Nidhi further goes on to add that there is a dearth of stylish options for kids, and that's when 'Janya's Closet' was born. "New parents and young parents don't want their kids to be left out or look underwhelming in comparison to others. It's with the little things that competition starts. Luxury is just as important if not more for kids than adults", added Nidhi.

Apart from the lovely gowns, layered dresses and beautiful hair accessories for girls, 'Janya's Closet' is soon introducing luxury outfits for male children as well. Ever since the lux couture brand came to light, it has captivated the attention of celebrities and their little munchkins. We can't wait to see the new collection that the exquisite brand has in the store for little toddlers.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content