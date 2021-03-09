Know how JD Institute Of Fashion Technology, Mumbai is empowering women
- JD Institute has moulded many Women who have achieved something which has helped the society at large and has helped in a movement, cause, or a social change.
Mumbai is known as the city of dreams. JD Institute of Fashion Technology has always believed in woman empowerment. They believe that each day is a Woman’s day. Right from the biggest responsibilities on their shoulders to following their dream and executing it to perfection, women have been the real contributors to Indian Fashion and Interior.
“A woman is a powerful Leader, A woman is more Dedicated, A woman is a better Executor,
A woman is a better Adviser, A woman is more Self-reliant, A woman is more Passionate, a woman is a legend”, says Dr. Payal Dalal.
As we all know, JD Institute of Fashion Technology has been a pioneer in the Education Industry since 1988, not only in Fashion Design but also in the fields like Interior Design, Event Management and Jewellery Design. JD Institute has moulded many Women who have achieved something which has helped the society at large and has helped in a movement, cause, or a social change. Many successful female Fashion Designers are an alumnus of this mighty institution. From experimenting with menswear to a red lipstick, to oversized glasses, to contrasting patterns and clashing prints, JD Institute of Fashion Technology helps in building confidence amongst girl power and instilling in their minds that it’s okay to experiment with pre-set norms and implement ideas. Interior Design and Fashion Design have seen many stalwarts and majority are an alumnus of JD Institute Of Fashion Technology.
An example to all the young budding female Fashion Designers is Dr. Payal Dalal, Director, JD Institute of Fashion Technology. An industry expert with more than 22 years of successful experience in full life cycle of students’ journey of design learning, Dr. Payal Dalal, Director of JD Institute of Fashion Technology, (Education Division of JD Educational Trust) is committed to maintaining high standards of education with emphasis on developing skills in young design students. With the pragmatic, ethical and Indian based approach, she is bringing innovation and introducing the change to the design education industry.
She has worked relentlessly to bring international and national standards of learning to the education industry, driven by the need to deliver best quality insights to the students. She is not only a flag-bearer of quality induced innovative design education but also of sustainable and ethical design education that can do justice to the large society and industry as a whole. She brings her knowledge to the table and motivates the students to develop their skills and thereafter excel in the design industry. Incorporating and innovating curriculum and adapting to the changes in the industry makes her a well-rounded and informed educator.
Throughout the decades of her successful professional journey, Dr. Payal Dalal has effortlessly led many privileged projects. All her insightful learning shaped by the ethical, Indian values of hard work, uprightness and humility guide the students to embark on the exhilarating journey and contribute significantly to the fashion world. She is an irreplaceable mentor and a guide at the JD Institute of Fashion Technology. Though she is an expert in the field of fashion design, she also has a niche in the interior design world and helps students of both fashion designing course as well as interior design course.
We all salute JD Institute and Dr. Payal Dalal for the amazing support to Girl Power and helping women enhance their skill and uplift their passion, in all possible ways.
To know more, click here or check out their Instagram page.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
