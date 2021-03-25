Know more about DJ Hardik’s debut remix album with ‘Speed Records'

No matter what, music has always hit the right chord with its catchy tunes and beats. In the last few years, many individuals especially youngsters are making a successful career as musical artists. The music industry has an ocean of opportunities for youngsters in today’s time. Be it songwriter, singer, musician, drummer or DJ, every role in the music industry has seen an upsurge. While remixes and beats remain popular among the millennials, that’s when the need for a DJ comes into the picture. Among many emerging names, DJ Hardik has proved his worth as the next big thing in India’s disc-jockeying scenario.

The young and super-talented guy is gearing up for the debut of his official remix album that will be launched by Angadpreet Singh under the reputed music label Speed Records. The record label is undoubtedly the biggest name and is considered the biggest Punjabi music label. With having given many chartbusters and superhit songs and music videos, working with Speed Records is one longing dream every musician has. DJ Hardik feels blessed to work with the renowned music album under the record label. The DJ is guided by the owner of Speed Records, Mr Balwinder Singh aka Ruby and the owner of Tarun Entertainment, Mr Angadpreet Singh.

Moreover, DJ Hardik is on cloud nine ever since he got to know about his debut with the high-end record label. “I believe dreams do come true if you work hard for them. The feeling can’t be summed up in words, and all I have is gratitude towards everyone who has extended their support to my musical journey”, he said. DJ Hardik who has performed at several clubs and pubs in Mumbai has also been a part of the biggest concerts in India. He has earlier shared the stage with the reputed names from the industry including Guru Randhawa, Badshah, B Praak, Divine, Tony Kakkar, Jassie Gill, Dhvani Bhanushali, Millind Gaba and many more.

It is indeed an achievement for the young guy who is touted to be the most promising DJs of tomorrow. Apart from this, DJ Hardik is the only name who has performed twice in Crossblade Live, the biggest Punjabi Music Festival. While speaking about bringing DJ Hardik on board, Mr Balwinder Singh said, “I saw the spark and potential in Hardik long ago. He is a very talented guy and his remixes are something that millennials can completely resonate with. We encourage and give such artists a spotlight to showcase their talent to the world.” Well, now all eyes are on the debut of DJ Hardik and we can’t wait to see the talented DJ enthral everyone with his musical skills.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content