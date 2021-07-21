Know more about Entrepreneur Jatin Chonkar’s eccentric branding campaigns

There’s a fine line between waiting for opportunities and creating them. Those who wait for the right time tend to be less successful than those who bring the right time. Jatin Chonkar is one such young name who has aced his game in the field of entrepreneurship. He is the brainchild behind two digital companies named ‘The Indian Ladder’ and ‘Ancient Media’ and is also an author of two books named ‘Sales Ascendancy’ & ‘Choosing Profitable Niches: Complete Guide’. Both his books are being sold on Amazon that has got a terrific response from the readers.

Having great expertise in digital branding, Jatin captivated the attention of many brands as a well-known digital business growth expert. Based in Mumbai, he started working at a tender age and has gained thorough knowledge about digital media. Before strategizing any brand campaign, the brilliant mind suggests that it is important to understand the target audience. Moreover, the digital expert strongly believes in content that is excellent and relatable to the audience.

Being the multitasker that he is, Jatin Chonkar is truly a master of all trades. Besides online branding, he has tremendous knowledge about marketing and content strategy. The young lad during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic has been helping various brands from different verticals through his online consultations and out of the box branding strategies. No wonder the knowledge that he possesses about digital marketing and online businesses helped him pen down a book at the early age of his career.

Sharing the secret about his unique branding campaigns, Jatin Chonkar said, “Content gets created when you create trends. My focus is majorly on creating trends and not following them. I have always admired the fact when maximum people follow the trend and make it reach thousands of people.”

Always staying updated about the latest happenings on social media, this talented entrepreneur has built his reputation as one of the most creative professionals on the internet. Apart from being a digital growth expert, Jatin Chonkar has been the epitome of inspiration for the ones who have always thought of owning a business. The young entrepreneur with his genius branding strategies has been helping many brands and companies build a fortune in the ever-changing world of digital media.

