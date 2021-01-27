Know more about Gulrez Alam And Md Badshah Ansari’s ‘Teamology’

IND USA
The year 2020 was the watershed year for Indian digital start-ups, especially the made-in-India apps. With the year finally coming to an end, the future looks even brighter for such apps. Whether it is seeking digital PR services, online learning, podcasting, mental health assistance, casual gaming or job search, the best of Indian brains are working hard to realize the dream of a more stable Indian start-up ecosystem. One such gem of a person is young Gulrez Alam, Founder-Director of Teamology Softech And Media Services Pvt. Ltd. His start-up focuses on making digital services affordable to MSEs and social media influencers with limited budgetary allocations. After realizing his dream of entrepreneurship, Gulrez is now playing mentor to budding entrepreneurs too.

Despite being a backbencher during his school & college life, Gulrez realized that his future was, not in the traditional education system, but somewhere outside it. Although he was under immense family pressure, especially from the relatives, to conform to the norm of completing his education and finding a ‘nice job’ but he refused to surrender his dreams to conformity. He realized very soon in his academic life that he wasn’t made for a regular 9-to-5 job routine. So, he confided in his mother and asked for her support to pursue a BBA course, which he gave up on after a year of studying. Naturally, his family was further distressed at this turn of events. However, Gulrez was clear that instead of pursuing a career in accounts or management, as was the trend those days, he wanted to go to Hyderabad to pursue a Bachelor in Computer Applications course. Once again, his mum came forward to help with giving him her personal savings, so that he could follow his dream.

Once Gulrez completed the BCA course, he went on to do his Master’s too in Computer Application. During this time, he had realized one more thing – that he needed to continue to self-learn in order to stay ahead of the competition if he wanted to be an entrepreneur. Therefore, his self-learning streak never dimmed even when he was gaining traditional knowledge. Along with BCA and MCA, Gulrez also earned a certification in Google Fundamentals of Digital Marketing and Digital Sales to bolster his skills. After spending a year as jobless after completing his MCA, Gulrez finally got in touch with a friend, Anuj, and got placed as an intern in software development in a Delhi-based company. His monthly stipend was Rs. 2500. After working like that for 6 months, he finally got a full-time job as well.

After working with a couple of IT companies, Gulrez was introduced to digital marketing and its magic. This encounter further changed the direction of his life as he gave up his cushy, well-paying job to seek knowledge on the Internet. Another old friend, Md. Badshah Ansari also came together with Gulrez and they both launched a website named – sarkarinaukriind.com – for candidates interested in “accurate & authentic information” about Government Job vacancies. Just like Gulrez Alam, Md Badshah Ansari is also a self-learner. He is an SEO expert with more than 5 years of digital marketing experience. MD Badshah Ansari is Director at Teamology Softech and Media Services Pvt. Ltd. and co-founder at sarkarinaukriind.com. He is an instrumental force behind the completion of tons of digital marketing projects and along with Gulrez Alam, he continues to motivate the team to deliver the best services to their valuable clients.

The inspiration for sarkarinaukriind.com came from his personal experience, which Gulrez Alam recounts as this, “During my jobless days, I used to search for a website where I can get all the information about ‘Sarkari Naukri’, but unfortunately, there was no such website to help me. Around that time, I began to toy with the idea of launching such a website myself, and together with Badshah Asari, I eventually ended here.” It is due to their personal approach to the business that sarkarinaukriind.com is today a leading education portal in the country.

It was again, another personal experience that made Gulrez launch a “Teamology” start-up in August 2020 in Kolkata, his home-town. The company with a global clientele offers reasonably-priced digital marketing and best PR service for medium and small enterprises. Their mission is, “to make digital marketing and PR affordable for SMEs and social media influencers, who really cannot afford a large sum of money to be spent on PR activities.”

Speaking of the future, Gulrez says, “I would like to expand my business into different parts of India and digital presence in neighboring countries. We are also looking for the next round of funding to grow further in the future.”

Lending some sound advice to the budding entrepreneurs, for whom Gulrez is no less than an inspiration, he says, “It is the right time to convert traditional marketing methods and manual PR to its digital avatar. There will be hurdles and challenges but never give up, and don’t make any plan B because it will kill your plan A swiftly.”

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.

