Know why Dinesh Desai, Youth Leader, BJP is the pride of Maldhari community
They say if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. A boy from the modest family belonging to Maldhari community abided by the aforementioned saying and today he holds a respectable position in the political circuit and is deemed as one of the ace representatives of Maldhari community. Dinesh Desai, President Maldhari Sena Gujarat, Incharge Patan District Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Dinesh is the young leader hailing from Kalol, Gujarat. Dinesh was born on 3 May 1989 in Odhav near Ahmedabad. Dinesh as a kid was very progressive & determined to uplift his tribe, community and make a mark for Maldhari tribe at state level & national level.
The young & dynamic leader idolizes Prime Minister Narendra Modi & Home Minister Amit Shah. He is working for the betterment of the society and his social and philanthropic image has earned him accolades and appreciation not just from the party but also his community Maldhari. The hard work and selfless attitude of contributing to society have earned him the reputed spot in Maldhari society. Dinesh is the affable leader of Maldhari society which has Rabari, Bharwad, Ahir & Gadhvi community. As a religious person and earnest devotee, Dinesh Desai has worked for the religious development
During the lockdown period the nation has seen loads of personalities coming ahead to lend support, Dinesh Desai with support of BJYM (Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha) was feeding 4000 deprived souls on daily basis. Likewise, Dinesh aims at providing employment to youth and transforms their life. Dinesh strives for his community and has a vision of keeping the Maldhari society always United with each other irrespective of anything whatsoever.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.
