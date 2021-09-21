Kosh Wellness - A conscious parenting consultation initiative to empower parents

Kosh - Empowered Parents, Happy Children, is one of the first movers in the Indian market, as an all-encompassing platform, in the domain of conscious parenting. Kosh envisages creating a happy & mindful future generation by enabling a stronger parent-child bond. They have partnered with more than 75+ global coaches and built a wide network of experts from across the world, and a core team of certified parenting coaches who are parents themselves.

Kosh has been paving a way towards mindful parenting for both at-home parents and corporate personnel by hosting events, corporate workshops, online courses, masterclasses and also one-on-one sessions. The team at Kosh has a vision to support families worldwide in strengthening the Parent-Child bond by empowering parents with the necessary tools and guidance. They impart ways on how to harness these tools in real-time so that parents rise above their day-to-day challenges and are able to nurture their children in the best possible environment.

About the Team :

Kosh is the brainchild of Ms. Priya Dharod and Ms. Swati Sinha, two very passionate & awakened mothers who strive to make each day better for their kids.Their journey as mothers has undoubtedly been a roller-coaster ride some days; still the parenting spark they hold, shall never fade away! Priya and Swati together guide Kosh and their partner parents for a successful parenting journey.

Besides being the founder of Kosh Wellness, Priya has a certification in Counselling & Psychology and is a Human Resource professional, with a distinguished professional career of 15 years, in various multinational companies in Organization Development & Leadership Development roles; creating a happy workplace for the employees. Priya is mom to two lovely boys, 14 and 10 YO.

During the lockdown last year, she authored the book ‘Mind Your Emotions’, which was published in August 2020. In the book Priya has tried to uniquely present the widespread concept of happiness in a simple yet impactful manner! It talks about life’s journey towards self-improvement and everlasting happiness.

Swati’s personal experience of raising a 12 YO coupled with certification in CPMCP Program, Cohort 4, The Conscious Parenting Institute by Dr. Shefali Tsabary, has been her guiding force, which has helped her bring out a meaningful impact on families and children alike. Swati is also one of the three people in India to have CPMCP - Conscious Parenting certification under Dr. Shefali's direct guidance

Journey so far -

The onset of pandemic 2020 brought the entire country in complete lockdown, which meant parents had more time with their kids and had to tackle many more parenting challenges than usual. Handling children’s anxiety and stress of online classes and increased screen time, maintaining a healthy routine for them, their tantrums, keeping them busy and occupied indoors were amongst the many challenges brought to light by the parents.

The struggle of keeping up with her 14 YO son’s physical and emotional behavioral changes, along with her 10 YO’s constant exposure to screens, made Priya realise how these aspects are ignored in their otherwise busy routines. She could feel a gap in the bonding.

Priya and Swati decided to get together to address this issue of pandemic parenting with the aid of conscious parenting practices. Hence, Kosh was born. Kosh envisages to create a happy and joyful world by raising children through mindful & conscious parenting.

With an existing network of 500+ parents and 75+ coaches globally, Kosh is on a mission to help parents address the challenges of pandemic parenting and bridge the gap between traditional Indian parents' mindset and the upcoming generation's way of life, as the transformational guide for parents with pre-natal to teenage kids. They have been actively hosting live sessions on different platforms, bringing together coaches from across the globe, and connecting them with the parents to discuss real - time issues.

The team’s long term vision is to see Kosh as an active global revolutionary player in the field of parenting. They envision Kosh as a platform where the world’s best parenting experts/coaches come together. Parents must invariably come to Kosh for any support they seek. They aim to transform the way parents bond with their kids.

Parents looking to be a part of the conscious parenting ecosystem can reach out to the coaches for consultation by filling a quick survey on the website and get a free 15 minutes discovery session with experts from around the globe. to know more follow the on instagram @koshwellness And visit: https://koshglobal.in/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.