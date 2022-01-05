Krysstal 24Music’s Magnum reaches over million streams in 3 weeks

Magnum, the upbeat and catchy Punjabi track, presented by Krysstal 24Music, has already garnered over a million views on YouTube since its release on 10th December 2021.

Produced by Pooja Arora and Mahender Singh, and Co-produced by Sabby (a.k.a Amit P) and Saurabh Dwivedi, the song expresses emotions of rage, revenge, power and ambition.

“The song has been composed and sung by the very talented Jassi Chhokar, who has a unique and powerful voice. Gurlej Akhtar’s contribution to this song as the female singer is irreplaceable”, said Producer Pooja Arora.

Magnum’s release prior to New Year comes as a boon to lovers of snappy and captivating music as it is a perfect amalgamation of a party anthem and earthy Punjabi tunes.

“Punjabi songs are extremely popular because of their unique tunes, rhythmic beats, and catchy vocals. They are popular among the listeners outside Punjab as well. The audience’s love for Punjabi songs inspire us to represent such music and we will continue to do so in the future”, commented Co-producers Sabby and Saurabh Dwivedi.

Speaking about the music video, Producer Mahendra Singh said, “The lyrics penned by Jassi Khamachon is both dominant and dynamic. We wanted to create a music video that resonates with those emotions. The music video is high on drama, style and action. It has been shot in Turkey, Istanbul, on a huge scale which perfectly conveys the essence of the song.”

Director Dhanashree Mehta Goel added, "We had a particular vision while creating the video. We wanted to tell a story of vengeance which is why we shot it with dark undertones. It intensified the coldness of the theme.”

The music video features Jassi Chhokar, Swati Chauhan, Shehzaan Khan and Sahil Masih. The spirit and ethos of the song has been captured beautifully by DOP Dhruwal Patel.

Magnum by Jassi Chhokar and Gurlej Akhtar is available on iTunes, Gaana, Amazon Music and Reeso as well. To listen, click here.

