Kucoin Referral Code is rJNKNK4, Get $10 Bonus

Kucoin is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows you to buy, sell, borrow, and earn interest on Bitcoin.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 07:35 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

The Kucoin referral code is rJNKNK4. Using this code you will get a $10 sign up bonus plus a 30% discount on all trading fees. Share your referral code with friends and earn $10 per referral.

Kucoin Referral Code

Join Kucoin using the Kucoin referral code: rJNKNK4 to get a $10 sign-up bonus and $10 for the referral. Kucoin is a cryptocurrency exchange that allows you to buy, sell, borrow, and earn interest on Bitcoin.

How to Register & Get Sign Up Bonus

1) Download the KuCoin app from the Google Play Store.

2) Fill out the registration form by tapping the signup button.

3) Next, enter your phone number, confirmation code, login password, and referral code.

4) Use the KuCoin referral code: rJNKNK4

5) Click on the Next button, and you will be taken to the app dashboard.

6) Now, you will get your signup bonus worth $10 and it will be automatically added to your account.

7) Next, go to the account section and deposit the money from your bank account.

8) Enter your bank account information and upload your PAN card.

9) Now you are ready to start investing in online trading.

10) You can then sell your cryptocurrency when its value increases and redeem the traded value into your bank account.

How to Get Your Own KuCoin Referral Code

Follow below steps to refer your friends.

1) Open app and the click on kucoin menu

2) There you will see ” Invite friends ” option, just click on it

3) Finally there you will get your Kucoin referral code.

Conclusion Kucoin Referral Code

So that’s all about the Kucoin app referral code which is “rJNKNK4”. Share your referral code with friends and earn $10.

