KuCoin Referral Code: QBSSSE7H get $10 bonus and 30% fee discount

KuCoin is a worldwide cryptocurrency exchange, as 1 out 4 crypto holders in the world uses the trading platform. KuCoin referral code is QBSSSE7H and can be applied at the KuCoin signup screen here to claim $10 bonus plus a 30% discount on all trading fees. After signup, you can also share your own code with friends to both earn $10.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

About how to use the KuCoin referral code

New users can copy the code QBSSSE7H and paste it at the KuCoin signup screen (into the box which says ‘referral code’). After doing this and filling in all of the details, you will now be able to claim your welcome bonuses and enjoy a 30% discount at KuCoin.

Can I use the referral code on the KuCoin app?

Yes, the KuCoin code QBSSSE7H works on both Android, Apple and of course the web browser.

How soon can I start trading on KuCoin?

You can start trading right away, as the exchange is very simple and accessible for every type of user, from professional traders to new crypto enthusiasts and investors. Plus, the exchange allows users to delay complete identity verification (KYC) until they start to trade 1 BTC or more. This allows much easier and quicker access to trading, withdrawals, and deposits, without massive delays waiting for KYC verification. Of course, KYC verification is always recommended on any platform, to help safeguard your account and assets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What kind of cryptocurrencies does KuCoin allow me to trade?

With over 400 crypto listings (and growing), KuCoin has all the big names. From Bitcoin and Ethereum, to Alt-coins and initial Coin offerings (ICO), the platform has something satisfy every investor. Spot, margin and future trading are also available, giving each user the tools to invest how they wish.

Can I get any other KuCoin discount?

After applying the discount code, you can get further discounts by either holding 6 or more KCS token or by being and active trader, both will reduce how much you pay in fees on all your trades.

Conclusion

Use the KuCoin referral code QBSSSE7H to get your signup bonus and trading discount now. With hundreds of cryptocurrencies to trade, low fees and welcome offers, KuCoin is the number one place for anyone to manage and trade their crypto.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Please note that the code is valid only for new accounts.

Disclaimer: This is a company release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.