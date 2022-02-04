Kucoin referral code rJNKNK4, get $10 sign up bonus

The Kucoin referral code is rJNKNK4, using this referral code you will get an instantly $10 sign up bonus.

The referral code of the Kucoin app is rJNKNK4. There is no limit on the referral earnings you can earn a profit by just trading.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kucoin Referral Code 2022

Enter Kucoin referral code rJNKNK4 at the time of sign up and enjoy a $10 sign up bonus. Share your referral code with friends and earn $10.

How to Register & Get $10

1. Download Kucoin app from the Google Play Store

2. Once your download is completed just open it

3. Once you've opened Kucoin, click the Login button at the bottom of the right-hand side.

4. You will see a Sign Up option there. Just click it to enter your e-mail address and confirm it

5. Then set your login password and click on ” Referral code ”

6. Apply Best Kucoin referral code: rJNKNK4 to receive $10

7. Click on the sign up button to complete your registration.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Note: Add Money will get you $10 directly into your wallet.

In India, you can add money through P2P or add money to coindcx code and transfer it into KuCoin through your TRC20 USDT wallet address. The best and simplest option is to do it online.

How to Get Your Own Kucoin Referral Code

The Kucoin app referral code 2022 is rJNKNK4.

1. After Signup, open the app and go to dashboard

2. Then click on account option

3. Now Click on refer and earn

4. Finally start sharing your referral code with your friends. On each successful referral you will get $10 in your account.

Conclusion

So that's all about the kucoin app referral code which is “rJNKNK4”, users can easily create an account on the kucoin platform and can get cashback and discount on trading fee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}