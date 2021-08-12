Kuldeep Gurjar Inspires And Trains Youth For Haryana Youth Congress Elections

The battle for the election of Youth Congress has started in Haryana. To say, this election will be held in the entire state, but it seems that in the Youth Congress, only the sons of the leader will dominate. Many big and veteran leaders of Haryana Congress have fielded their own sons to contest the elections. Last time Rao Akshat Singh, son of former CPS Rao Dan Singh, became the state general secretary. Later he was made the state working president. Former MLA Raghubir Teotia's son Tarun Teotia became the District President of Youth Congress. Devesh, son of MLA Udaybhan, was also elected as the state vice-president last time. Abhijit Singh Lal, the grandson of former minister Thakur Bir Singh, became the district president from Bhiwani.

This time also, it is believed that the leader's son will win in the Haryana Youth Congress elections. Youth Congress candidates list has been released. In this time's Youth Congress, Congress state president Kumari Selja, Randeep Surjewala has given undeclared blessings to a candidate. At the same time, former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda has laid his hands on two people, report by THN News.

The Youth Congress election process has started. This time instead of regular voting, online voting will be done through the app. From July 8 to August 7, the candidates will make new members of the Youth Congress. These members will have the right to vote. The youth members will vote through the app and choose from the speaker of the assembly to the state president. It is believed that Bhupendra Singh Hooda faction has given its support to Rao Krishna, son of former Health Minister Rao Narendra, for the post of state president in Youth Congress.

Senior Congress leader and Haryana Youth Congress State Secretary, Kuldeep Gurjar is also giving his full support and contribution in the election run. Kuldeep Gurjar has been very active socially and politically since 2008. He has worked hard to strengthen the Congress party on the ground level and connect with the general public and has proved his loyalty and dedication towards the party well. Carrying on the tradition of the three generations, like his father and grandfather, Kuldeep Gurjar has also contributed in strengthening the party in every way.

During the Youth Congress election campaign in Sohana, Haryana, Youth Congress state secretary Kuldeep Gurjar has also started the public awareness campaign for the elections by visiting the organizations and attending meetings. Along with this, he is also motivating and training young colleagues for public service. Kuldeep Gurjar has not only worked hard in taking the ideology of the Congress party to the people, but has also won the hearts of the people for the party by connecting with the general public.

