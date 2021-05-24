KYSTAR: A leading digital football media company in India

Football is the world’s most popular sport with fans at every single corner of the world. While for Asian countries like India, football fever comes way late than European countries, it is now considered one of the most loved sports there. Today there are millions of football fans out there in India who watch football every day. They religiously follow the major football leagues around the world. One important thing about Indian football fans is that they are very varied in term of following football leagues or players. You can find fans of almost every major league and top football players in India. This is why KYSTAR has become a major football media company in India as it has got all things about football that a true football fan would desire.

The rise of KYSTAR in India is quite interesting because the company is based in The Netherlands, not India. Started back in 2014, KYSTAR was a YouTube channel founded by Koray Yalcin. Koray always loved football and for fun, he started making humorous football videos to upload on his YouTube channel. However, these short clips and videos of football players were what football fans always wanted to see and his channel went viral on multiple social media platforms in a short time. In a period of 5-7 years, the channel has increased its following to up to half a million subscribers with nearly 250 million views in total. KYSTAR is now officially an international digital football media network.

According to Koray, KYSTAR was designed to provide fans with a realistic experience of football rather than overburdening them with analytics and player stats. It has always been about living the moment as a fan and gets as much fun as they can from watching the game. The online mode of KYSTAR is ahead of its time as not only it is easy to get an instant update and share it with every single football fan but can also be re-watched later as per the convenience of the fan. Since no major football events are held in India, KYSTAR is the most preferred way for Indian football fans to get regular updates on their favourite athletes. Koray feels thankful towards Indian fans as they are a very active audience for KYSTAR and are in regular touch with Koray too.

Indian football fans also love to share videos and other content from KYSTAR on their social media accounts which help grow the network even more. From the perspective of the network, KYSTAR is still growing in India with more fans adding to its regular viewers every day. This is quite understandable as football itself is being more popularized in India and now India is having its own football leagues. The players are trying to play in international football events. Overall KYSTAR is still attached to its roots and still prioritises football over other sports. In the future, KYSTAR will continue to deliver top-quality football-related content.

