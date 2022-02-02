La Marque-M launches online gold and diamond jewellery shop

La Marque-M is a fine jewellery luxury brand known for its light-weighted diamond jewellery, handcrafted in gold and encrusted with internationally certified diamonds. The brand La Marque-M has an online and offline presence. It is focused on providing modish jewellery that is wearable at any point in time. The thought process behind the concept of the brand is to bring in power accessories that go with your power dressing. La Marque-M has designed jewellery that can be worn from 9 AM to 9 PM.

Gone are the days, when we used to look for heavy jewellery. Nowadays, heavy jewelries are only worn at some festivities or weddings but accessories for daily wear are the need of the hour. Minimalistic jewellery style has come to the rescue for every woman out there, who wants to look glamorous at every moment of the day. Be at the office, at family dinner, or out with a friend, look fabulous with designer jewellery that goes with every style of yours.

La Marque-M, a sister concern of Aarna diamond having over 3 decades of experience has made the process of choosing the right accessory for daily use easy. La Marque-M has years of experience in curating designer jewellery that reflects the personality of the clients. In line with the vision of Ms.Moumita, the founder of La Marque-M, the company has launched its online diamond jewellery boutique store. The online store has launched three collections namely, “Queen Bee”, “Ocean”, and “Forever” You. Each of these collections has a range of rings, earrings, pendants with gold chains, and bracelets. The company is focused on giving the right jewellery with the highest quality at the right price, so it becomes affordable for every girl out there. The brand leaves no stone unturned to build its relationship with its clients. Recently the firm has also tied up with Lakme Salon to enhance the client’s experience.

Queen Bee, the first collection of La Marque-M, is all about every woman who is queen in their ways and style. Queen bee is the reflection of being strong and a leader. This collection is inspired by the sweetness of honey and the strength of queen bee. La Marque-M makes its collection available to every corner of the country, with insured and free shipping.

La Marque-M

La Marque-M with the launch of its online store launched its collection inspired by the ocean and lives inside the ocean. This collection also has a range of rings, earrings, bracelets, and pendants. La Marque-M with its modish collection wants to reach every girl, not only metro cities but also tier-I and Tier-II cities along with international destinations like the United States of America, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, United Arab Emirates.

The Forever Collection of La Marque-M is all about shining forever like a diamond. The collection is curated keeping in mind the powerful personality of every woman of today. The collection is all about minimalistic and elegant jewellery, where internationally certified diamonds add glamour to the jewellery and your enigmatic personality. “Our brand La Marque-M is all about celebrating the strength of women of today, who excel in each and all fields”. Contemporary designs of La Marque-M make it different from the minimalistic jewellery brands. Ms. Moumita, founder, La Marque-M said, “We are focused on delivering minimalistic diamond jewellery from the comfort of your home, without worrying about the quality. Further, we also make sure that every jewellery delivered from us to you is insured and reaches you on time with utmost care.”

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by SRV Media. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.