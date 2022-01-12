Lappy Maker - Best Alternative of Service Centers for Laptop Repair

Founded in 2018 by woman entrepreneur Shivani Tyagi, Lappy Maker is a Delhi-based startup that has repaired over 25,000 devices and has an existing customer base of over 15,000 Laptop users around Delhi NCR.

Lappy Maker is based in Nehru Place, Delhi. With free doorstep pickup & drop, they are offering all kinds of Laptop services. Moreover, to ensure quality and transparency, they provide warranty and free diagnosis on all repair services.

Laptops have become a necessity for people from all walks of life. Students, office workers, freelancers, business owners, and other professionals rely on Laptops for their day-to-day activities. Electronic hardware devices are bound to get hardware and software issues after some use and function properly; they need servicing on time to avoid sudden breakdowns.

People working from home face many common problems like liquid spilling, power problems, kids mishandling, to name a few. These problems cause many Laptop and mobile troubles like liquid damage, dead battery, overheating, slow performance, sudden shutdown, broken screen and many more.

So far, the Electronic hardware service industry is unorganized and unprofessional, and no transparency is involved in the entire event. Therefore, there is a need for professional,

trustworthy, and transparent repair services. Laptop users need the quality of service center and pricing of local repair shops.

People often prefer to get their Laptops serviced with the required expertise and a valid warranty from a reliable source. Authorized service centers fulfill this need of Laptop owners, but they are quite expensive compared to other alternatives like Lappy Maker.

Most of the local repair shops cannot repair high-end Laptops because the parts and information to do so are not available. For example, the repair people don't have the parts or information for MacBook M1 models to even attempt to fix it.

Authorized service centers offer a maximum warranty period of 3 months, while Lappy Maker offers a warranty of up to one year. So, the affordable and reliable source would be Lappy Maker, as they offer lower prices and greater warranty than service centers.

Founded in 2018, Lappy Maker offers a wide range of Laptop services like repair, replacement, sale & purchase of second-hand Laptops, data recovery, etc. Some of the most popular Laptop services include motherboard/logic board repair, battery & screen replacement, keyboard and trackpad repair, speaker and camera replacement, to name a few.

We contacted Shivani Tyagi to know more about Lappy Maker and the Laptop repair industry. We asked her when people should opt for Laptop services. In response, she said, "The human body is like a machine and needs a regular checkup, so does your Laptop and desktop. Therefore, it is advised that you should get your Laptop serviced at least once a year so that with proper chemical cleaning and aid, your Laptop is ready for use with reduced risks of sudden breakdowns."

We asked her how Lappy Maker is solving Laptop problems. She said, "Our expert technicians are well experienced in handling repairs of well-known Laptop brands such as Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Asus, Acer, Microsoft, and Xiaomi. Moreover, our premium repair centers are equipped to provide chip-level service, and we offer a warranty on all services. Apart from that, we don't charge for diagnosis, unlike service centers."

We asked her how the service process works at Lappy Maker. She told us that the process is divided into three simple steps:

Contact Lappy Maker

Schedule a time for a Free technician visit

Get an expert Laptop engineer at home

We asked her how she ensures repair quality and customer satisfaction. She told us that they have a service guarantee for customer satisfaction - No Fix, No Fee. It means that if the Laptop problem is not solved, customers won't be charged for it. In addition, all spare parts used by Lappy Maker are of high quality, and therefore they offer a warranty on all services and repairs. If any problem arises during the warranty period, it will be fixed FREE of cost!

Lappy Maker is not only fixing devices; they are also fixing stereotypes in India. One of the best things about Lappy Maker is that women's empowerment drives it. It was very surprising to see females in the hardware repair industry, and however, some of the key people working at Lappy Maker are women.

As far as independent service providers are considered as an alternative to authorized service centers, Lappy Maker would be the undefeated winner in the present and the coming future as they offer a viable solution to the problems Laptop users face. Lappy Maker seems very promising in bridging the gap between the service center and the local repair shop.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.