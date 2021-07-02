Latest offering from Sabarna’s Stable

It is a well-known fact that Sabarna Roy is an author of critically acclaimed bestselling literary fiction of seven published books.

Among the general audience, outside the technical parlance, it is not very well-known that Sabarna Roy is also a very passionate engineer and has a technical book, titled: Articles on Ductile Iron Pipelines and Framework Agreement Contracting Methodology published by Scholars’ Press in European Union with two of his Co-authors, which has been translated into 8 major European languages.

The books attempts to elaborate the use of Ductile Iron Pipelines in Irrigation application, Gravity Sewer application, Wet Ash Slurry application, Restrained Joint application and use in Steep incline and Hilly terrain, Life Cycle Cost Analysis between various kinds of pipe materials, Feasibility of Recycled Waste Water for Irrigation, a deliberation on Framework Agreement Procurement Methodology and Emerging Challenges in Pipe Distribution Network based Irrigation Projects.

His second technical book, titled: Technological Trends in Water Sector for a Sustainable Solution, will be published in July 2021.

This book describes the emerging technology in the field of water, wastewater and irrigation. It comprises Smart Leak Detection Technology, Seawater Desalination, Key Developments in Indian Irrigation Sector. It also includes topics on product development such as, Polyurethane Coating and Lining on Ductile Iron Pipes, and use of Ductile Iron Pipes in Trenchless Application. The book also highlights environmental concerns, and provides solutions to them, like, Rainwater Harvesting.

Very recently, the last literary work of Sabarna Roy, titled: Fractured Mosaic has been converted into an Amazon Audible book by the American elocutionist, Grant Tharp. Earlier, Sabarna’s two more literary works, Pentacles and Winter Poems were converted into Amazon Audible books by the Australian jazz singer, Colin Newcomer. Perhaps, Sabarna is the first author from the Eastern India whose book was converted into an Amazon Audible book in the year way back in 2014.

Sabarna is an active participant in the multifarious activities of International Commission on Irrigation and Drainage, Confederation of Indian Industries, Central Board of Irrigation and Power, Indian Geographical Committee of International Water Resources Association, Calcutta Business School, Engage India, and JIS Group of Institutions.

He was an invited speaker on the opening day at the Noida International Literary Festival 2019 and a panelist at the Tata Steel Literary Meet 2020 on the opening day at a session, which discussed the Dark Side of the Mind. He was the Guest of Honor at Aaveg 2021 Literature Festival at Lucknow. He was recently interviewed in the Bhava Samvad series of Kalinga Literature Festival. He has, during the Pandemic, attended many Literary meets, and discussions, on various video conferencing platforms.

He has been awarded the Literoma Laureate Award in 2019, Literoma Star Achiever Award 2020, Random Subterranean Mosaic: 2012 – 2018 won the best book of the year 2019, the A List Award for excellence in fiction by the NewsX Media House, Certificate for The Real Super Heroes for spreading a spirit of positivity and hope during the COVID-19 Pandemic from Forever Star India Award 2020, and the Certificate for Participation in the Indo Russian Friendship Celebration 2020, the Literoma Golden Star Award 2020: Lifetime Achievement, and the Certificate of Appreciation for featuring in the Hall of Fame of Literoma International Symposium on Literature & Festival 2020, and the Times Eminent Writer of the Year award by The Times of India Group in Kolkata in February 2021.

Sabarna is one of the winners of the Champions of Change 2020 Award given out by Interactive Forum on Indian Economy supported by Government of India.

