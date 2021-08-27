Latest update on CBSE term 1 sample papers & special study plan for class 10 &12

After CBSE announced the improvement exam dates for the previous 2020-21 session, it was expected that the latest Term 1 Sample Papers for the CBSE 2021-22 session will also be released soon. However, as per our sources, there is still some delay in the Sample Papers for Class 10 and 12 students up until the last week of August.

Since many schools were still focusing on the full rationalised syllabus including some of the Term 2 Chapters, it is challenging for teachers and students to plan and prepare for the Term 1 MCQ-based Exam until the Sample Papers are released.

So, to help the teachers and students save their time, a special Student Study Plan has been introduced. It is designed to provide a basic structure to teachers and students, this plan ensures completion of the Term 1 Syllabus on time for the November-December MCQ-based Board Exams.

Majority of the teachers have already adapted to this Study Plan for Class 10 and 12 students with the help of Term 1 MCQ/ Objective Books that are suggested along with it. Each of these books, which are currently best-selling on Amazon, is devised to help the students practice more and more new pattern MCQs for Term 1.

Here is a detailed analysis and breakdown of the Study Plan provided for all teachers, students and parents. We advise you to read till the end so no questions are unanswered.

Term 1 Study Timeline

If the students follow this Study Plan strictly, they will be able to complete (at least) the Term 1 Syllabus by September 25th, 2021 (approx. 35 days from now) and Term 1 Revision by November 5th, 2021 (next 40 days).

Timelines Suggested for Class 10 & 12

TERM 1 SYLLABUS - 25th September 2021

- 25th September 2021 TERM 2 SYLLABUS - 5th November

We all know how hectic it can be for students while attending online classes and completing assignments one after the other. This leaves them with limited hours of self-study during the rest of the day.

So, it is essential that they follow the tips given below.

They must plan a self-study time that can help them go through the Term 1 Syllabus at their own pace but latest by 25th of September.

To do this, it is recommended to use NCERT Books and a Chapter-wise Objective Question Banks for Class 10 and Class 12 that are formulated with all types of Term 1 (and Term 2 for Class 12) MCQs as per the latest pattern and syllabus (more about this is explained below in point 3).

During the revision period i.e. from the end of September to the 1st week of November (35-40 days), the focus should solely be on Sample Papers (preferably with the help of some books) and reverse study of weak topics after evaluation on Sample Paper practice.

This whole process of learning, completing, and revising the Term 1 Syllabus can be explained using another brand new concept known as ‘Student Study Hours’.

2.Student Study Hours

Not all students have the stamina to keep studying the same concepts or a subject continuously for 14 hours a day or a month. This is the reason why 30-day, 60-day or 90-day study strategies do not work for everyone.

All corporate offices have “Fixed Working Hours”. In the same way, if the students had fixed hours of learning and self study, they would also be able to study systematically within a time frame. Hence, the concept of “Student Study Hours” was introduced.

This new concept allows the students to spend “x” hours on certain subjects every day so that they are able to cover all Term 1 Chapters latest by 25th September without feeling overwhelmed.

1 DAY = 2 hours Per Main Subject

Student Study Hour Breakdown for Class 10

-2 HOURS - Mathematics

-2 HOURS - Science

-2 HOURS - Social Science

The main purpose of this concept is to provide students with equal amounts of time for self-study i.e. 2 hours per every main subject (Mathematics, Science and SST). They can switch spending 2 hours between English and Social Science as they include a lot of chapters to cover.

In addition to their school hours, assignments and internal assessments, students can spend 6 considerate hours of self-study that is more than enough to maintain productivity and complete the syllabus on time.

Just like Class 10, Class 12 students can follow a similar concept for daily self-study hours, except their study hours must be 8 as they have more subjects to cover.

Student Study Hour Breakdown for Class 12 Science Stream

2 HOURS - Mathematics/ Biology

2 HOURS - Chemistry

2 HOURS - Physics

2 HOURS - English Core

3.Study Material and Breakdown of Subjects

Once the students have an idea of the subjects they have to study every day, the next thing they must plan is the topics to cover. And one of the most important things that will help them here is the right study material.

Students have some resources for study, such as NCERT, zoom slides, and rough notes. But one type of book that CBSE Experts heavily recommend is the EDUCART Question Banks for Term 1 Class 10 and Class 12. These books cover all Term 1 Assertion/ Reason, and Case/ Source/ Competency/ Extract-based MCQs of all subjects.

Term 1 Books suggested, currently top-selling on Amazon





These books are currently ranked #1 on Amazon as they are curated by selected Kendriya Vidyalaya teachers in consultation with NCERT subject matter experts. The focal points of these books are the concise theory for all the Term 1 chapters and an extremely large quantity of MCQs of all new types as per the latest syllabus.

Also, these books are made in accordance with the 6/ 8-hour Student Study Hours plan, which the students can relate and adapt to effortlessly.

Here’s an example of Class 10 Mathematics TERM 1 Chapters covered in the book.

﻿

Example Student study plan for Maths Class 10

﻿

As you can see, by spending just enough time (2 hours every day) on a particular subject, the students can finish learning the complete syllabus at the right time i.e. max. by late September.

These Question Banks for Term 1 (Class 10) and Term 1 and 2 (Class 12) use the 2 hours study time to allow the students practice all types of questions along with learning the NCERT concepts by heart.

Students can recreate the above table for all the other subjects in Class 10 and 12, and complete their syllabus using the reference Objective Bank suggested above for each subject.

4.Final Revision

As soon as the whole syllabus is covered by the students (using the strategies and resources mentioned above), another crucial step is to start thorough revision of all the concepts. This is the time when CBSE Sample Papers and Marking Scheme come into play. Now, time management will be the key and as soon as CBSE releases the Sample Papers, the market will be flooded with many Term 1 Sample Paper Books.

At this point of time, the students must focus on smart planning and revision, and not distract themselves with a lot of options.

We hope that this “Student Study Hour” method and CBSE-recommended Term 1 Objective books will prove resourceful and provide the students with a clear perspective on their learning, revision, and evaluation.