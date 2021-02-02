Laudco Media enters into a strategic partnership with Design Works. Inc

Laudco Media, India's fastest growing digital marketing agency, has entered into a strategic partnership with Design Works. Inc, expanding their creative and experiential advertising capabilities to Indian and global clientele.

Through this partnership, Laudco aims to develop a one-stop solution for businesses of all sizes to easily access bespoke design services. Equipped with world-class creative campaigns, as well as AI-driven, innovative and analytical customer communication and community management strategies, this new solution will join the dots between design, data and technology.

Shubham Mehrotra, Chief Executive Officer of Laudco Media, shared, "2020 has been a transformative year for us as an agency. We’ve seen exponential growth in our core capabilities, thanks to our clients who’ve wisely made investments in their digital spends. This, in turn, has driven an expansion of our offering and capabilities to meet the changing marketing needs of our Indian and international clients. With this partnership with Design Works. Inc, we hope to co-create value for both B2B and B2C brands through innovation that leverages design, technology, data and content."

The alliance will provide in-depth expertise and a fresh new approach in generating creative content that is aimed to be faster, more flexible, and effective, without compromising on quality.

Vasudha Kejriwal, Founder & CEO of Design Works. Inc, said, "Both Design Works. Inc and Laudco share the same passion towards creative content that inspires and has an impact on customers. Our core fabric of proven service capabilities in the sector of design, branding and marketing coupled with Laudco's stellar track record are a perfect amalgamation of two parallels coming together to create visionary magic. We are delighted at this partnership."

“This is another exciting milestone in Laudco's growth story, having expanded from its regional hub in Bangalore, to operations in Mumbai, Delhi and now Kolkata, enabling not only a faster in-market turnaround, but better meeting the brand needs of each local market," added Shubham Mehrotra.

India represents one of the largest and fastest-growing consumer markets globally. Laudco and DWI's partnership will see both companies co-building more innovative for the future, to help position businesses ahead of the marketing curve.

“Design forward is a vision that the team at Design Works. Inc serves its patrons. From creating a sizeable niche for itself in art-conscious Kolkata within a short period of time, to now spreading its base of operations pan India, I definitely see this collab as working wonders for the field of design and media in India,” opines Vasudha Kejriwal.

About Laudco Media

Laudco provides a comprehensive range of digital, advertising and marketing services including competitor analysis; advertising & media investment management; AI-driven digital solutions; public relations; influencer marketing; B2B & B2C communications; and end-to-end brand consulting.

www.Laudco.com

