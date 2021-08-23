Lava and MediaTek collaborate for season-2 of ‘Design in India’ contest

Lava’s Design in India initiative is powered by MediaTek

Winners to get a cash prize & a pre-placement interview opportunity to join Lava’s design team

The last date to register is 25th Aug 2021.





Indian mobile handset brand, Lava Mobiles has recently announced the launch of the second season of its ‘Design in India’ (DII) challenge. The winners of this season too would get an exciting opportunity to design the next Indian smartphone along with a cash reward of Rs. Fifty Thousand. The first and second runner-ups would be awarded Rs. Twenty-Five Thousand and Rs. Fifteen Thousand respectively. The contest is open to working professionals and students who are currently pursuing or have graduated in B.Tech/B.E., Bachelors in Design Program, or Masters in Design program from any institute across India in select specializations. Registrations are open between 15th August to 25th August 2021.

Talking about the contest, Tejinder Singh, Head – Product, Lava International said, “As the nation focusses on Atmanirbhar Bharat, the telecom industry can play a pivotal role in facilitating this mission. India has a fantastic talent pool waiting to be tapped. Through the ‘Design in India’ challenge, Lava seeks to offer the country’s youth and other talented professionals a platform to showcase their skills for this nation-building process. Therefore, Lava’s call for entries offers them an excellent opportunity to showcase their creative skills by providing fresh perspectives in our endeavour to come up with the best smartphone prototype for the country.”

Registrations open for the Design in India challenge





Registrations will be done via Lava’s website, using the team leader’s email address and mobile number. Students/professionals can participate in a team with a minimum of one and a maximum of three members. Any plagiarism will result in immediate disqualification of the team.

Just like season-1, the contest will be conducted in three rounds – ideation, prototype creation and presentation to the jury. After registering, eligible candidates will receive an email intimation and gain portal access to submit a solution according to predetermined timelines. All submissions will be evaluated by a panel comprising Lava International’s senior leaders. The top-ten teams will then be shortlisted for the prototype development round.

In Round 2, the top-ten teams will submit functional smartphone prototypes/plans and after evaluating these prototypes/plans, top-five teams will be shortlisted for Round 3 – the Finale. Teams will be judged on three parameters – creativity, functionality and uniqueness. The final five teams will present their ideas to a panel constituting of Lava’s senior leadership. Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Manufacturing Officer – Lava International will head the judging panel.

At the competition’s culmination, the top three winning teams will receive a pre-placement interview opportunity at Lava. They will also be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 50,000, Rs. 25,000 and Rs. 15,000, respectively.

Sanjeev Agarwal, Chief Manufacturing Officer – Lava International, said “During the past decade, Lava International has been instrumental in making Designing in India its forte. The company has leveraged customer insights in building products with unique propositions for consumers. We believe that India’s tech-savvy youth and its working professionals have more to provide in driving greater design options and prototypes and creating the right products for Indian consumers.”

Lava’s Design in India initiative is powered by MediaTek, the world’s 4th largest global fabless semiconductor company that enables nearly 2 billion connected devices a year.

Kuldeep Malik - Director, Corporate Sales, MediaTek India said “MediaTek is delighted to be associated with Lava for the Design in India initiative. At MediaTek, we believe this is a step towards empowering the entire design community in India and have always supported Make in India initiatives. Our chips are designed keeping in mind the indigenous requirements of our discerning customers, and Lava’s contest is also built along the same lines. We wish Lava every success for a splendid contest and look forward to witnessing innovative designs from talented individuals across the country.”

To register your team, please visit: https://www.lavamobiles.com/design-in-india-2/

For contest timelines & eligibility criteria, please visit: https://www.lavamobiles.com/terms-and-conditions#terms-and-conditions-design-in-india-2