Laxmi Machine Tools was established in 2004. It is Delhi-NCR’s finest manufacturing company Known for its manufacturing of High-quality precision mechanical components and on time delivery. Their specialized skills and vast experience make them the pioneer of the manufacturing Industry. Within India, they have a strong presence, and they are also expanding it globally.

Their Company is equipped with ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 certificates following stringent parameters of quality and manufacturing standards.

Successfully developed Pump spares for Urea Pumps (German Make) (Import Substitute)

A professionally managed company that rests its back on the expertise and proficiency of their two partners, Mr. M.N. Sharma and Mr. R.K. Sharma. In the supervision of these two pioneers, the company has made a distinct name for itself in the field of manufacturing high-grade mechanical parts and import substitute quality products for its customers.

Successfully Developed Turbine Rotor Assembly & supplied to UAE company

Their in-house manufacturing and R&D team caters to the diverse needs of their clients by following industry-specific norms and procedures. A powerhouse when it comes to reverse engineering of Hi-Tech components and critical assemblies.

Successfully Developed of Fluid cylinders (Pump Blocks) & supplied to Canadian Company

They have more than 18 years of experience in machining all types of forged and casted materials which includes Stainless Steel, Bronze, Aluminum, Copper, Titanium, Inconel, Monel, Zirconium, Magnesium Alloys and much more. They have been a regular supplier to State-owned refineries, power sector companies, Indian railways, the petrochemical sector, and fertilizer plants. Their clientele includes some of the most prominent names in the field of manufacturing and engineering technology such as BHEL, NPCIL, IOCL, HAL, Hydro Middle East (UAE), Celeros flow Tech (Canada, UK, USA), Dangote (Nigeria), Indian Railways, NFL, IFFCO and many more.

Successfully developed Manifold for NFL Nangal Unit (Import Substitute)

Quality play’s vital role at Laxmi machine tools. Regular quality inspection is conducted there to ensure that only the best quality product reaches customers. They believe in providing best quality products to their clients. They supply material under the inspection of reputed inspection agencies like TUV Sud, TUV Nord, Lloyd’s, Bureau Veritas, Rites, NTPC, NPCIL, SGS Quest.

Reprofiling of railway wheels for Northern Railways (Indian Railways)

Trusted by 50+ valued customers including several PSUs, Maha Mavratna units, Reputed Private OEMs in Fertilizer, Power, Mining, Oil and Gas sectors etc.