Le Florence is making every wedding spectacular

Driven with a remarkable force, Le Florence Weddings is a PAN-India brand that works to give your big day the look you desire. They bring the fairytales you watch on-screen to life. Aiming to touch the wedding skylines, they plan onto signify pre-made models for the betrothed couple according to the various sorts of necessities each wedding has.

Based out of Delhi, Le Florence has organized over 400 events all over the country. Connecting dots in over 30 cities with thousands of people from different walks of life has given them a much wider idea on the subject. They are one of those very few event management companies who have an in-house event and hospitality team that is always on their feet to serve you. While many companies flinch to make changes in their already set up ideas, Le Florence makes sure that they cater to even the smallest of your demands. When they say, “We are here to take the stress out of planning the picture flawless dream wedding for you”, they mean it too.

Not only do they brainstorm on your ideas for perfection but also guarantee the results you look up to. They master all the areas of wedding planning. From the jaw-dropping venues which are the first thing the ooh-so-close relatives notice to the decorations ranging from bohemian to extravagant royalty, they do it all. Without a question, the most important thing(obviously, after the bride) at a wedding is THE FOOD. If the food at the event made you drool, it means that all the time and money you spent planning the day is worth it. And, this is what Le Florence targets. They get you the best caterers and vendors in town with the most affordable prices. From menu-customization to prior food tasting, they make it certain that the food on your big day is acing everyone’s taste buds.

Le Florence Weddings also assists you with all the little knick-knacks that come along with getting married including Guest calling & RSVP. Including the bespoke invites, customized gifts for the attendees and even the major task of the wedding shopping. They work on your nuptials as they would on their own. That is the level of dedication and stupendous hard work the team has shown over the years. “We were very anxious to plan out our perfect wedding. That is when we found Le Florence Weddings and the way they handled everything up to our supreme expectations is nothing but commendable”, says one of the clients.

Vikramjeet Sharma, Founder & Managing Director at Le Florence Weddings believes, “The efforts you put in planning the perfect event will always come back to you tenfold.” With this thought running at the back, he is always seen encouraging his team towards the finest. So, all you need to do is sit back, relax and watch your dreams come to life with Le Florence Weddings putting stars and sparkles to the most memorable day of your life!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.