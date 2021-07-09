LeadsArk, a name for all walks of Affiliate Marketing

The cheer of merchandising has never crashed to justify why marketing is foremost to ease even the normal operations of any organization.

Keeping in context efficient marketing, companies can take the leverage of expecting more conduct, traffic, and obviously sales.

Many organizations tend to make resolutions that help them to not only utilise their resources effectively and efficiently but also earn ancillary revenue by allowing truncated resource and efforts application. Marketing has always been the key to a successful business and facilitated their carrying out of even the basic operations.

Affiliate marketing is an online sales tactic that lets a product owner increase sales by allowing others targeting the same audience— “Affiliates”—to earn a commission by recommending the product to others. At the same time, it makes it possible for affiliates to earn money on product sales without creating products of their own.

Affiliate marketing after the rise of giants in its field like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, etc. proved as one of the most trustworthy sources of passive income as it creates stability, security, and freedom in your financial life. Additionally, since passive income is not limited by your time and effort, it can have a positive, and significant, effect on your ability to build wealth.

In other words, passive income is one of the best ways to improve your financial situation. But if that isn’t convincing enough, for the rest of the reasons.

Now, what begs the question is where to start entrepreneurship in Affiliate Marketing?

The answer is LeadsArk.

LeadArks has been one of the top adopters of affiliate marketing programs as a channel in India. Having developed their technology internally, they have much better control and understanding of their publisher’s requirements. Feeds, reporting widgets are all well integrated within the affiliate panel. To top it all, a helpful team that understands affiliate marketing very well.

There are thousands of energetic and well-groomed youngsters reaching out for LeadsArk daily to become a part of LeadsArk success story, Ayaz Mohammad a young and extensive hands-on experience holder in affiliate marketing, the founder of LeadsArk himself attending and creating several sessions and webinars across the nation to create awareness about affiliate marketing. Ayaz is planning to travel to several smart cities and metropolitans of India to perform Q&A sessions in various educational and training & placement sectors to pick talents.

Ayaz Mohammad, the founder of LeadsArk aims to revolutionize affiliate marketing in India, reinforcing thousands of youthful entrepreneurs to get going with their online businesses and clinch financial freedom. With over 17 years of industry experience and having trained more than 35k people in affiliate marketing and established online business successfully, Ayaz Mohammad visualizes helping more & more entrepreneurs in their digital journey.





