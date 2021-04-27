Learn about Paras Thakral's journey as a YouTube influencer

The Internet has given us one of the most talented and inspiring people. Paras Thakral is one such inspiring young YouTube Star who is making huge buzz on the internet. Earlier because of lack of opportunities and medium it was very difficult for the talented people to get recognised. Thankfully, with the popularity of social media and platforms like YouTube we are seeing young entrepreneurs rise.

Paras Thakral is currently India's one of most followed social media influencers. His good looks, fashion sense and enthusiasm for fitness is the reason why the youth admire him so much. These days there are many content creators on the Internet who entertain the audience but Paras is among one of the very few content creators who not only entertain but inspire and motivate his audience.

A unique thing about Paras Thakral as a Youtuber which makes him different from others is that he is not just an individual creator whose content is solely focused on himself but he makes videos with his wife and family. He makes vlogs and shares his daily life with his followers. This thing connects him with his audience on a more emotional level makes them feel like a part of his one large family. One of the reasons why he along with his wife Sneha Sachdeva are called one of the best couples by the people is because of chemistry and how they both inspire the youth and give them couple goals.

All of these various qualities make Paras Thakral stand out from the rest. Whether it is about the deep and detailed knowledge about fitness or giving a fun and homely feeling through his Vlogs, Paras has created a special place in the heart of the audience. This is the reason he is amongst the most influential and inspiring stars today.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

The Internet has given us one of the most talented and inspiring people. Paras Thakral is one such inspiring young YouTube Star who is making huge buzz on the internet. Earlier because of lack of opportunities and medium it was very difficult for the talented people to get recognised. Thankfully, with the popularity of social media and platforms like YouTube we are seeing young entrepreneurs rise. Paras Thakral is currently India's one of most followed social media influencers. His good looks, fashion sense and enthusiasm for fitness is the reason why the youth admire him so much. These days there are many content creators on the Internet who entertain the audience but Paras is among one of the very few content creators who not only entertain but inspire and motivate his audience. A unique thing about Paras Thakral as a Youtuber which makes him different from others is that he is not just an individual creator whose content is solely focused on himself but he makes videos with his wife and family. He makes vlogs and shares his daily life with his followers. This thing connects him with his audience on a more emotional level makes them feel like a part of his one large family. One of the reasons why he along with his wife Sneha Sachdeva are called one of the best couples by the people is because of chemistry and how they both inspire the youth and give them couple goals. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Backwaters: A film being made on children missing from God's own country Filmmaker Hyder Kazmi launches OTT platform Mastani The Barbeque Company awarded as The Best Barbeque Buffet Restaurant of the Year Need a parallel medical workforce to fight Covid second wave: Dr. Devi Shetty All of these various qualities make Paras Thakral stand out from the rest. Whether it is about the deep and detailed knowledge about fitness or giving a fun and homely feeling through his Vlogs, Paras has created a special place in the heart of the audience. This is the reason he is amongst the most influential and inspiring stars today. Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.