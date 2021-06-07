Learn from the best celebrity vastu consultant Acharaya Pankit Goyal

Delhi , 3rd June, 2021: With an aim to benefit people during the pandemic, broaden their horizons and give them employment opportunities, Acharaya Pankit Goyal is offering courses in different aspects of Vastu Shastra. For helping people during the pandemic, he is providing his first course absolutely free which has the power to solve every problem of your life. These courses can steer you on the path to a new career.

Acharaya Pankit Goyal said, “Our long-standing goal is to help people lead a happy and successful life, to help them understand our Vedic scriptures and to help them with employability. Vastu Shastra is the science of rich people which can lead you to live a happy and successful life, it is part of our Vedic scriptures."

In ancient times, Vastu was only used for the well-being of kings so that they could rule and always remain on top. Acharaya Pankit Goyal has announced courses in Vastu Shastra to benefit people. These are unique courses that focus on the fundamentals of Vastu Shastra. There are many specializations like Beginner Vastu course, Numerology, Astro Vastu, Devtas (practical), 45 Devtas (theory), Business Growth, Body Language, Geopathic Stress, Intuitions, and Advance Vastu Course, the first class of all these courses will be given for free by the trainer. It is good for beginners to understand what Vastu is. With the help of these courses, one can solve their problems and bring happiness in life and help them become a professional in this field. The people in these courses will be able to learn from the world’s no.1 Vastu consultant to become a Vastu Trainer.

Acharaya Pankit Goyal's courses are ideal for those who are looking for a new and exciting career.

The courses are ideal for those who are looking for a new and exciting career. Different courses have different durations, the Devta course has 13 sessions in which you will learn and get answers on how to measure the energy of devtas as per bar chart, use Studs and Springs and Divs with the logic of the elemental theory, balance Devtas energy field with easy color remedies and learn devtas in details with logic in 15 days regular course. This course and the second part of this course (45 Devtas in details), gives you the vision to look at all the aspects of life with minute detail in not only Vastu but for business growth, the cost of this course is Rs. 8000 only. The Astrology (AstroVastu) course has 4 sessions in which you learn and get answers on what are Planets House Rashis and Transit and Dashas, how to understand your personality, physical, mental attributes, and which profession, business or job is good for you, and much more. This course gives you a crisp knowledge on astrology and relation with Vastu shastra, the cost of this course is Rs. 4400 only.

The Numerology course has 2 sessions in which you learn and get answers on calculation and usage of birth date numbers, calculation and effects on your core strength and weaknesses, selecting the ideal partner for you, and much more. It includes in-depth knowledge of numerology and relation of numbers and Vastu, you get to know about your Prakriti and after this course, you become a professional numerologist, the costing of this course is Rs. 2100 only. So after all of the above courses, you are eligible for a Business Growth course. From here the journey of the unseen begins with the Intuitions course to develop intuitive power within. All of the above enables you to join his Advance Vastu course and you become a Samrajya Vastu consultant certified by Acharaya Pankit Goyal.

The trainer Acharaya Pankit Goyal is one of the youngest Vastu consultant. He was born on 21st January 1993 in Suratgarh Rajasthan. He is a renowned Vastu expert and coach based in Delhi. He came into this field because of a passion to help others, and he became most popular among celebrities and industrialists. He has consulted celebrities like Arbaz Khan, Mika Singh, Prince Narula and many more. He then decided to provide education and started his courses in different aspects of Vastu Shastra. His first class is absolutely free.

Reach out to him @www.PankitGoyal.com/ https://www.facebook.com/pankitgoyalvaastu/ /https://youtube.com/c/AcharayaPankitGoyal

