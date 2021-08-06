Learn how to become an exceptional developer from Himalaya Saxena

We all have been taught to strive for perfection. We've been taught since childhood to endeavor for the best performance. Developers have to follow the same cardinal principle for their lifetime. Many distinguished developers believe that the desire to reach excellence is what distinguishes a mediocre developer from an extraordinary one. Himalaya Saxena, the developer of Highcompress - the best images compression tool, has a different opinion.

According to Himalaya, achieving great heights at a job is a skill that could be attained through hard work. Himalaya's career has been a reckoning example of his vision.he started working in 2010. His first start was from CPA marketing. He also started blogging but couldn't do much with the same. Himalaya started learning software programming. With time, he developed S tools which were mostly free.

The turning point in Himalaya Saxena's life was Highcompress. He started the same in 2017. The vision behind Highcompress was to provide a solution for image compression without disturbing the quality. With Highcompress, the image can be compressed by 95%, keeping the quality intact. The output of Highcompress was remarkable. Within a year, WordPress approved the Highcompress plugin and now it become best image compression plugin for WordPress

Highcompress is presently used by 50k+ users every day and counting. Among the other plugins in WordPress, Highcompress is among a few that are highly used. Himalaya Saxena is also the name behind Confessout, which has 1 million users on Google Play Store. Himalaya felt passionate about software development and dedicated himself completely to it.

Himalaya made a few choices as an experienced developer that made him exceptional. For instance, he trained himself to work under different environments like Mac, Windows, and Linux. While working on an android app, you might have to switch between Linux or Ubuntu. Awareness about the environment will save your time and make you more versatile. Himalaya says he never felt the urge of mastering all the platforms, but a little exposure was sufficient for him.

Developers should know the significance of teamwork. The results of teamwork are always better. Moreover, working with like-minded people increases your productivity. Developers who have even for a year must be aware of the term pair programming. For nescient, when two programmers share a computer simultaneously, placing one on the keyboard and the other gives suggestions/ feedback/ code reviews, etc. The practice has many benefits like innovative ideas, sharing knowledge, a better understanding of problem understanding domain, debugging and others.

Himalaya Saxena has been adaptable to change, and perhaps this is the reason behind his success. While developing some projects, the changes that occur are beyond the control of the developer. To combat the situation, it is essential for the developer to be adaptable. The adaptability adds versatility and saves you from remaining stuck to one skillset.

Additionally, developers should understand the demand of their clients. Instead of being restricted to technical points of view, reasoning with clients' ideas will help in improving you as a developer. Discussing is always better than implying.

Himalaya is presently freelancing at a global front. The insights he has shared is generated out of personal experience. He has learnt many things while working that have improved his flaws. When the platform you are working in has huge competition, there is no cheat sheet. Eventually, the one with the most polished skill will win the race. Himalaya understood the fact long back and has been working on the same. He envisioned himself as a successful developer, and now he is one. The developers in the market should take note of their journey.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.