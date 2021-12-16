Leena AI in Gartner Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions

New York, United States – Business Wire India

Leena AI, the company that’s revolutionizing enterprise employee experience, today announced that it was listed as a Representative Vendor in 2021 Gartner’s Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions1 for the second consecutive year.

“We are pleased to be recognized in Gartner’s report for helping businesses streamline their employee workflows. Our AI-led innovation automates HR processes, thereby enabling enterprises to deliver great employee experiences across different functional areas. Leena AI’s inclusion in the market guide further validates our position at the forefront of the HR-tech ecosystem,” said Adit Jain, co-founder and CEO, Leena AI.

According to Gartner, “Integrated HR service management (IHRSM) solutions have the ability to manage end-to-end workflows for work and life transitions. In addition, by 2024, 70% of organizations with more than 2,500 employees will have invested in an IHRSM solution.”

1 Gartner, “2021 Market Guide for Integrated HR Service Management Solutions, ” Ranadip Chandra, Ron Hanscome, Helen Poitevin, November 29, 2021

For more information on Leena AI, and to access the report, visit: https://leena.ai/gartner-market-guide-hr-service-management

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Leena AI

Leena AI is an autonomous conversational AI platform that helps enterprises better HR Service Delivery. With Leena AI, companies can eliminate the need for HR staff to work on tasks such as answering policy-related questions, knowledge management, generating employee documents on demand, and managing employee tickets so they can focus on high-value activities.

Leena AI plays well with 100 plus platforms, including SAP SuccessFactors, ADP, Oracle, Workday and Microsoft Office 365, and over 200+ customers, including companies like Nestle, Puma, AirAsia, Coca-cola, Lafarge Holcim, and Abbott, with millions of employees worldwide relying on the platform. Leena AI was founded in 2018.

For more information, visit https://leena.ai.

