Lenphor Cosmetics onboards Karishma Sharma as their new face

India, 1st October 2021: Lenphor has recently launched their latest campaign #UnleashTheInnerYou featuring actress Karishma Sharma as their new face. As the name suggests, this campaign encourages people to explore themselves from within and be comfortable in their own skin, inspiring them to put the filter out and realizing their own worth and skills.

The Bollywood actress, Karishma Sharma, has been in limelight for her acting and her impressive pictures since a very young age while garnering a massive amount of followers on her social media. As the new face of Lenphor Cosmetics, she promises to highlight the importance of fighting our fears and empowering ourselves to be their best version. With her bold and charming personality, she alone holds the power to captivate a vast population. She is quite known for her eccentric style and warm nature inspiring a lot of people out there every day.

“Lenphor has a wide range of quality products which always attracted me and seeing them holding such a powerful maneuver which gives out the message of recognizing our individual strengths and shaping strategies to win the race of life, I could not be more thrilled to be a part of the campaign”, says Karishma Sharma.

Lenphor cosmetics wanted someone who was bold and admirable, enthusiastic and generous who could advance the campaign rightfully and Karishma Sharma truly embodies that. She possesses so many qualities in her which is why it is believed that she will precisely amplify the #UnleashTheInnerYou message.

The campaign welcomes every age group and skin type with the objective to help people gain empowerment over their fears and insecurities and articulating their thoughts and crossing every hurdle that comes in the path while achieving the goals of our lives. By unleashing the inner self, one can always dream fearlessly and work hard to accomplish it confidently and that is what the campaign actually desires from its participants.

These days most people are inclined towards hiding themselves behind beauty filters to look perfect while concealing their true selves from the world. They have become suckers for peak perfection and bury their insecurities rather than facing them. This campaign will be an eye-opener for those people and help them see how naturally beautiful they are and how the ‘unfiltered’ version of them looks more charming and confident.

Karishma Sharma is known for her work in the entertainment industry, her popular music video “Tera Ghata” caught everyone’s attention. She was featured in the song “Barsaat Ki Dhun” with Jubin Nautiyal, “Kash Aisa Hota” with Darshan Raval, “Kanta Bai” with Tony Kakkar. She also starred in movies like - “Super 30”, “Ujda Chaman”, “Fastey Fasaatey”, “Ragini MMS Returns”, “Pyar ka punchnama 2”, along with her OTT presence in “Hum” and “Fixerr”.

“When a person recognizes their ability, no soul can stop them,” says Karishma Sharma “I always believed in these words, it gave me faith and helped me attain so many things beyond my imagination”.

Lenphor Cosmetics also has mentioned that this campaign will not just be some temporary gig but help people utilize the time remaining to carve out their desired lives and also help them in understanding every spectacle present in this vast universe. Our feelings, thoughts, beliefs, and faith shape our real identity and the campaign aspires to motivate people throughout.

Lenphor Beauty & Cosmetics was launched in 2020 and since then it has gained massive popularity among its consumers and it is also widely available in e—commercial websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Purple, Ajio, Smytten, Cilory, Limeroad, Boddess, Zivame, Netmeds, Tatacliq, Paytm Mall, etc. They have never failed to supply their consumers with the best products for different shades of Indian skin tones at affordable prices.

