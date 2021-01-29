IND USA
Both, Lepton Software and The Spatial Distillery Co. see the joint venture as a big opportunity to transform businesses and their global operations.(HT Photo)
Lepton Software and The Spatial Distillery Co. join hands

The joint venture is expected to bring world-class location intelligence solutions to the ANZ market.
India’s leading geospatial and location intelligence solution provider, Lepton Software, and Nigel Lester, EX-MD of Pitney Bowes Software for ANZ have joined hands together to form an Australia-based entity called The Spatial Distillery Co. This JV entity would bring world-class GIS and location intelligence providing solutions across telecommunications, retail, transport/logistics, and the public sector in the Australian and New Zealand markets.

With a combined experience of 50+ years, this joint venture is all set to offer a unique combination of software, data & consulting expertise to #MakeSpatialSimple by disrupting the traditional GIS market and providing the highest quality spatial data & location intelligence solutions available—coupled with expert advice and outstanding customer service. Their primary goal is to help companies focus on their core business and achieve success by distilling the complex world of location intelligence for their clients.

Commenting on the new joint venture agreement, Nigel Lester, CEO and Founder said, “We are excited about our partnership with Lepton and look forward to bringing Lepton's world-class location solutions to our clients. This a strategic & game-changing partnership for The Spatial Distillery as we continue to expand our business in the region.” Dr. Rajeev Saraf, CEO of Lepton Software added, “This joint venture with The Spatial Distillery Co. is an important next step for Lepton to expand our global footprint. The Spatial Distillery Co. has proven expertise in geospatial and local intelligence areas, and this JV is a win-win for both the organizations.”

Both, Lepton Software and The Spatial Distillery Co. see the joint venture as a big opportunity to transform businesses and their global operations.

About Lepton Software

Lepton Software brings life to data using digital maps and location analytics. They empower businesses to gain a competitive advantage with end-to-end innovative location intelligence solutions. Using the latest technology stack including Big Data and AI/ML and industry-leading mapping solutions such as Google Maps and Mapinfo along with their proprietary products NetworkAccess and Rfmaps they provide insights that make decision-making easier and targeted for businesses.

Their solutions serve diverse set of industries from telecom, BFSI, and retail to next generation food technology, fintech, and last-mile logistics. To learn more about Lepton Software visit www.leptonsoftware.com.

About The Spatial Distillery Co.

The Spatial Distillery Co. provides the highest quality spatial data & location intelligence solutions available, coupled with expert advice and outstanding customer service. They help organizations focus on their core business by distilling the complex world of location intelligence and provide business-ready software & data solutions.

Melbourne-based, The Spatial Distillery Co. has over 25 years of experience in location intelligence for Retail, Telecommunications, Financial Services, Insurance, and the Public Sector. To understand how The Spatial Distillery creates, sources, builds, and maintains boutique spatial data and location software, visit www.spatialdistillery.com.

