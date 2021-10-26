Let the silent halls and empty classroom be filled with future aspirations

India, October 26 2021: Covid-19 has impacted the learning cycle and educational institutes across the globe. However, with much success of the Covid vaccination program, educational institutes are now opening their space for their students. On the same course, Bhagwan Mahavir College of Commerce and Management Studies Auditorium buzzed with enthusiasm and energy as it initiated its orientation programme for a batch of first-year BBA, BCOM and BMS students for the 2021-2022 batch. The orientation programme aimed at familiarizing students with the BMU environment, culture and creating a sense of belonging within the students.

Vanitaa Rawat, a renowned NLP Practitioner and Motivational Speaker, was invited as the Chief Guest for this event. She shared her life experiences with the students and stated the importance of ‘Journey Within’. ‘Mastering others is strength, Mastering yourself is power’ was the core message of her speech. Vanitaa interacted with students via open-ended questions and urged them to believe in themselves and their dreams.

Provost - Dr. Nirmal Sharma and Dr. Cheta Desai. I/C Director - BMCCMS welcomed the students with open arms and encouraged the students to focus on the future by investing in today.

The entire event gave the students an overall perspective of the vision, mission and belief of BMU and opened new avenues for the aspiring students.



