Levitating with the next big thing: Udit Sehgal

Udit Sehgal is a dynamic boy from Delhi, who’s been bitten by the music bug and possesses a soulful voice. Early on, he plunged into the music world to pursue what he truly loves! Udit started his musical journey when he learned how to sing and play the guitar at 12. Udit’s mere interest in music soon turned into a passion. He began practising regularly, and then there was no stopping him!

His latest collab with Nitibha Kaul is on Dua Lipa’s “Levitating”. Nitibha Kaul was first seen on the reality show Bigg Boss 10, where she was seen as a strong contender and stayed inside the house for long. She entered the house as a commoner but became a celebrity before even she left the house. Nitibha has already covered famous songs such as “FRIENDS” by Marshmello and Anne-Marie, “Dil Diyan Gallan”, “Attention” by Charlie Puth, “Dilbar” and so on; on her YouTube channel. Udit and Nibhita connected through Instagram and collaborated on mashups; “Levitating X Lahore”. He has also written a song called Khaali Zindagi, slated to be heard in one of the mainstream movies. He also recently wrote a song called Saaya, which is scheduled to release next month. With a friend help and working with his band and lyricist, he is releasing “Barbaad Kardo”, which is in the pipeline to be released in 2-3 months. He draws inspiration from artists like Arijit Singh, Atif Aslam and Pritam.

Udit Sehgal received his first break with the song ‘Dooriyan’ written by Udit himself. The song was released on YouTube and soon became a massive hit! This inspired Udit for his next song, ‘Tu Chal Saath,’ which Zee Music released. His hit songs ‘Sohneya’ and ‘Afreen’ also gained popularity and received a WHOPPING 2.7 million views! In collaboration with renowned T-Series, his song' Woh' received tremendous appreciation crossing 2.3 million views.

He started as a solo DJ and played at various clubs across the country for a span of 6-7 years. He realised that singing has always been his calling and with a few bandmates wrote ‘Dooriyan’ and ‘Tu Chal Saath’ which were an immediate success and never looked back!

The fad of music made him hit the B’Town world, winning several competitions, creating a buzz about the rising star amongst the top melodists of Bollywood. Aware of the tremendous competition in the musical field, Udit left no stone unturned to get on his musical quest to achieve his goals and fulfil his dreams. Udit says, "Music is the soul of my existence, and singing is how I express myself. It feels amazing to manifest my feelings in the form of words."

Udit Sehgal has now become one of the renowned names in live music shows by giving blockbuster performances worldwide. Udit has shared the stage with the industry's biggest names like Vishal Shekhar, Atif Aslam, Guru Randhawa, Hardy Sandhu, Prateek Kuhad, to name a few.