Life at GLA University: A Bustling 110-Acre Campus

“When you are not investing in infrastructure, you are going to pay sooner or later.” — Mike Parker

The vibes a student receives from the campus have a crucial role to play in the overall development of students. It’s the vibe that fills anyone with energy and it’s imperative to curtail all the negativity on the campus so that students can reap maximum learning outcomes. Sometimes, parents/ guardians ignore the campus facilities and liveliness while choosing the college for their wards. It’s a mistake that results in the stagnant mental growth of the students.

A mediocre or bad infrastructure in the college leaves no space for extra-curricular activities. Therefore, a college/ university should pay equal attention to providing their students with a happening atmosphere where they learn, enjoy, experiment, and build friendships for a lifetime. It’s only the campus experience that makes the journey of a student memorable in all aspects.

GLA University has a lush green 110-acre campus where students connect with thousands of other students from different cultures and epitomize integrity. In other words, students experience life at GLA University Campus that encompasses high academic values wrapped in the ecstasy of lively extracurricular activities for their multi-dimensional growth.

GLA University - An Overview

GLA University has been awarded the coveted NAAC ‘A’ Grade for imparting multi-disciplinary education constantly with academic excellence. Also, it has joined the league of 12 private universities in India holding the 12B status by UGC. The varsity has been listed among the front-runners in the educational ratings issued by prestigious organizations. An alumni base of over 30,000 across the globe has brought GLA in the league of premier institutions in India offering a gateway to global success.

GLA University gets an edge over other institutions offering multi-disciplinary education in India by encouraging experiential learning beyond the classrooms. Also, GLA promotes entrepreneurial mindset development with a New-Gen Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre ( IEDC). It is a program launched by the National Science and Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB), Department of Science & Technology (DST), Government of India.

As stated earlier, the 110-acre campus of GLA University houses world-class infrastructure and facilities. Apart from the facilities, a 24*7 medical care centre is also available on the campus to ensure immediate treatment of the students in case of any medical eventuality. The GLA campus is equipped with:

- 110-acre sprawling campus surrounded by lush greenery

- Separate hostels for boys and girls with all the security measures

- Healthy & scrumptious cuisines in mess and cafeteria

- Advanced medical centre to take medical care of the students

- Well stocked Learning Resource Centre (Library) with online access of the books

- 70+ multicultural music, dance, photography, quiz, drama, and other clubs

- Sports facilities for cricket, volleyball, basketball and other indoor & outdoor games

- A modern gymnasium equipped with all the latest equipment

International Academic Alliances

GLA University has global academic tie-ups with several renowned international universities in the USA, Canada, Australia, and other parts of the globe. Parana Western State University, Brazil , University of Malaya, Malaysia , Arkansas State University, USA, Fort Hays State University, USA, California State University San Bernardino, USA are some of its major education partners. These international alliances enable GLA University to conduct student & faculty immersion programs, collaborative research, faculty exchange, and various other activities.

Rankings and Recognitions

- International Accreditation Council for Business Education (IACBE) accredited for its business programs

- Ranked #1 in INDIA amongst the Top Emerging Engineering Institutes in survey 2018 by Times of India

- Best Private University in UP Survey 2019 & 2020 by Dainik Jagran

- Best Private University in UP in Engineering by Survey 2018

- Rated ‘AAA’ amongst India’s Best Engineering Colleges 2020 by CAREERS 360

- National Employability Award among the Top 10% engineering campuses - nationally 2019 by 'aspiringminds'

- Ranked #3 in UP for BBA by 'The India Today Group'

Even amid the COVID-19 outbreak, GLA University has touched the pinnacle of success in terms of placements. 2100+ placement offers have already been issued by 400+ top recruiters in campus placements for Batch 2021. The university has bettered its overall placement record and ₹32 LPA was the highest offered package for B.Tech CSE placements. The students of GLA are working with renowned companies like Amazon, Apple, Google, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, to name a few. GLA University is among the leaders in management education. Check your eligibility for admission in any of the UG or PG management programs and carve your success plan at GLA.