Lifestyle influencer and fitness coach Vinayak Veer has got your back

Vinayak Veer is an assistant director, as well as a strength and conditioning coach for Mumbai Cricket. He was born to an esteemed IAS officer in Prayagraj, UP. Instead of pressurizing him into his field, his father played a role of a friend his life and supported his dreams. Vinayak calls his father as his strongest pillar. With his dedication, commitment, and willpower, Vinayak was selected as the Captain of the Under 14 and 17 State Cricket Team. He holds a Bachelors of Mass Media degree from Wilson College, Mumbai, with a specialization in advertising.

At the tender age of 20, Vinayak Veer dipped his feet into the fitness world and began building a career. Not limiting himself, he continued to explore himself more and more. He worked as an Assistant Director for some popular TV shows such as Savdhaan India and Crime Patrol. Being an Influencer, he also worked with some renowned brands such as Koovs, Wear Your Opinions, AJIO Life, Carrera, and Adidas to name a few.

“I am blessed and thankful that I get to live the best of both worlds,” says Vinayak.

Talking about his life as a fitness coach, Vinayak has also busted some of the myths regarding nutrition diets and exercise. One of them to quote, “It’s 30% diet 50% exercise, and 20% nutrition,” which is the biggest misconception we have etched into our idiosyncrasies according to Vinayak. Subsequently, it is 100% of every section. It is very important to give equal attention to all three aspects to attain your goal.

“I feel the best project you can work upon is you. Choose fitness as your lifestyle and you will thank me later,” is the success mantra followed by him. He believes that one has to be devoted and committed to their diet, exercise, and nutritional goals ardently. Also, it is important to deeply analyze and understand your body composition and then frame a complimentary nutrition value of your diet to see your workout transformation. He states “For guidance, we as Coaches have always got your back.”

We all strive to live happier and healthier life, and that’s what fitness does for you. Consequently, he considers himself as more of a motivator rather than a coach and hopes to inspire and influence more people to adapt to a healthier standard of living.

