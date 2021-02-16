IND USA
Limecar -The best self drive car rental company in Goa

Limecar offers an impressive range of over 60 cars to choose from. These range from hatchbacks and sedans to even SUV’s and luxury cars.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:33 PM IST

A vision that brought together the need for reliable transport and the love of driving. Limecar is a car rental company that has gained popularity as the best self drive car rental in Goa.

Driven forward by Shabbir Latif, Limecar’s dynamic Managing Director. It is now the preferred mode of transport in Goa owing to its simplicity, efficiency and reliability.

What customers look for in a car rental company is what Limecar offers. It is no wonder that Limecar is a favorite among travellers that choose Goa as their holiday destination.

Goa is a beautiful state with a lot to see and do. With beautiful churches, beaches, forts and lots more. Hence, travelling to and fro is of utmost importance. It is no secret that public transport in Goa is limited and private taxi services a costly affair. Self drive cars are a respite to both, making it easier to travel within Goa.

Self drive cars are an emerging trend. They have increasingly gained popularity in recent times. It is cost-effective and makes travelling so much more convenient and fun. Like a road trip within a vacation – what’s not to love?

Limecar provides its customers with just that. Working around the concept of Rent, Drive, Return – the ordeal of hiring a self drive car is made quick and easy.

With a self drive car you don’t have to worry about fussy drivers. You are in control of your trip with the freedom to go where you want, when you want.

Having your own transport in Goa is important. It lets you explore Goa at your own pace. You could be in North Goa in the morning and then drive down to South Goa for a peaceful dinner by the beach. The road is yours to discover and Limecar is a car rental company that provides you with the means to do so. Goa is also well connected by Google maps making it easy to find your destination on your own.

Travelling to Goa by air? Not to worry. Limecar has over 120 locations spread across Goa. This includes being the preferred car rental company at Goa Airport. Their customer care is available 24/7 as is all their pick up and drop off locations. The prices are straightforward with no hidden costs.

Limecar offers an impressive range of over 60 cars to choose from. These range from hatchbacks and sedans to even SUV’s and luxury cars. You can choose the car according to your travel requirements. A comfy hatchback for a small group of friends or a 6-seater SUV for a family. Or how about the Audi A4 for a taste of luxury? Among the cars available are the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Verna,

Mahindra Thar, Toyota Etios Liva, Hyundai i10 and i20, Renault Duster and lots more. They also have options of manual and automatic transmission.

In a world dependant on technology, time is of essence. The internet is no longer an accessory but a necessity. That is why Limecar has made car rentals in Goa easy and quick. Giving you time to spend on planning your vacation rather than worry about transport at every step of the way. To book a self

drive car all you got to do is log on to limecar.in. Select the duration you need the car for and the pick up and drop off points. Once you do this, a list of available cars for that duration will show up. You then select the car you want and click on book. Complete your checkout and you're done. It’s that simple.

Customer safety is a top priority. Especially now during the current pandemic. You can be rest assured that the car is cleaned and sanitized before given to you. You don’t have to worry about who has been in the car before you or if the driver is safe. You are your own driver and the car remains with you for your entire trip.

So, the next time you are travelling to Goa, leave your transport worries behind. Log on to limecar.in to book your self drive car now! Choose the one you love and have it waiting for you when you arrive. For More information: https://limecar.in/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

