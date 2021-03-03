IND USA
The newest offering from Chandak Group, Codename Park Aspiria, located in the heart of Goregaon West promises to offer you a luxurious living option.
Live internationally designed lifestyle in Goregoan (W) at Codename Park Aspiria

The latest offering from Chandak Group comes with 1, 2 and 3 BHK luxury apartments and amenities to suit every lifestyle.
A novel luxury experience is all set to charm residents of Mumbai’s western suburbs. The newest offering from Chandak Group, Codename Park Aspiria, located in the heart of Goregaon West promises to offer you a luxurious living option.

Nestled in the backdrop of the greens of the west, Codename Park Aspiria, designed by international architects, gives you a chance to lead a lavish life with over 25 amenities.

Get a taste of best-in-class facilities - you can plan early morning jogs on a dedicated jogging track; sunbathe by the pool side or host perfect rooftop parties for your family and friends with an incredible view of the Mumbai skyline.

Life at Codename Park Aspiria offers unparalleled access to the outdoors with landscaped gardens, a recreational pool, rooftop lounge, a skywalk and yoga garden and equips you with the perfect recreation facilities.

The thoughtfulness continues in the indoor spaces that boast of a fully equipped gym, functional library, cafeteria and a banquet hall, among other facilities. To keep the little ones engaged, there is a large indoor and outdoor play area as well as sports facilities like a multi-purpose lawn and a half basketball court.

The apartments offer breath-taking views of the city as you sit back and enjoy picture perfect sunrises and sunsets. Every inch of the development has been created keeping in mind the utmost comfort of the residents.

The apartments combine expert craftsmanship with globally inspired designs in a seamless architectural feat. The luxury apartments are available in 1, 2 and 3 BHK options, to suit the needs of your family.

The project has been designed by Singapore-based international designers Ethospace, known for their passion for designing stunning interiors that expand your imagination.

The outdoor spaces have come from the drawing board of Green Space Alliance (GSA), an award-winning international consulting firm offering sustainable urban development and urban planning solutions.

The luxury homes offer great connectivity to the buzzing neighbourhood as well as to other parts of the city. The project is located just 2 minutes’ drive from SV Road and 5 minutes’ drive from Link Road and Goregaon Railway Station, giving you a fast passage to the rest of the city. To meet your shopping needs, InOrbit Mall is just a 5 minute drive away along with educational institutions like DG Khetan School in close vicinity. Future infrastructure developments like the Mumbai Metro network will also be in proximity to this project.

This Mumbai-based real estate developer, with more than 30 years of experience has provided beautiful homes to over 4,000 happy families. And if we go by their past delivery record, you could expect your home to be ready on time.

Chandak Group has developed over 4 million sq. ft. of residential and commercial spaces in the city of Mumbai with another 3 million sq. ft. in the pipeline. Their residential apartments span across different segments like affordable, premium and luxury, located in Goregaon, Juhu, Kandivali, Dahisar, Vasai, Mira Road, Tardeo and other prominent locations. In addition, they have also developed commercial properties in Kandivali, Andheri and Goregaon.

For more information on the project, or to take a virtual tour of these well planned apartments, please visit https://www.chandakgroup.com/codenameparkaspiria/

Disclaimer: Marketed as Codename Park Aspiria and registered with MahaRERA No. P51800006729 <Insert MahaRERA logo> https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in

