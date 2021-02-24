#LiveItUp 2021 by Godrej L’Affaire is the ultimate binge watch this weekend
Arjun Bijlani, Shivangi Joshi, Surbhi Chandana, Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee, Amol Parashar, Smriti Khanna, Aashka Goradia Goble, and Kunal Vijayakar, are all coming together to sue the dreadful year 2020. Shocked? Don’t be as they are all collaborating for #LiveItUp 2021, an eight-part web-series conceptualized and produced by the Godrej Group. 2020 will be personified by actress-comedienne Jamie Lever. This digital series will be released exclusively during the fifth edition of Godrej L’Affaire, India’s coolest lifestyle affair with lots of music, masti and fabulous discounts on lifestyle brands.
Released on the Godrej L’Affaire Instagram and Facebook page (@godrejlaffaire) on February 14, the innovative mini web-series takes a long, hard look at the year 2020 in a fun conversational manner. Godrej L’Affaire fifth season is all about making India bounce back, with live streaming sessions, exclusive web content launch, flash contests and best deals & offers that are more than generous.
The web-series has been conceived as a quirky courtroom theatrical in which viewers will see the year 2020, played by Jamie Lever, put on trial for the disruptions it caused in our lives this year from travel and food to parenting, grooming and various other nuances of Lifestyle.
Amol Parashar for instance will sue 2020 for canning all our travel plans. Kunal Vijayakar will seek revenge on behalf of us foodies who had to cook for ourselves. Aashka Goradia Goble will be representing our love for fitness and mental health. Duo Gurmeet Choudhary & Debina Bonnerjee will be giving their piece of mind to 2020 for not being posture-friendly and Arjun Bijlani is going to ensure we get back that ‘safety waali feeling’. There will be Shivangi Joshi who will fight for the right to our beauty routines, Smriti Khanna will be the voice of lockdown parents. The fashionista Surbhi Chandna will sue 2020 for making us dress in PJs all day and night.
A ‘judge’, played by radio host Sharma G aka Gaurav Sharma, will hear the arguments before delivering the verdict at the end of each episode.
Sujit Patil, VP & Head of Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej Group, said, “At the Godrej Group, we are constantly striving to cultivate a deeper engagement with our consumers and our audience. The pandemic may have made this harder than ever, but on the other hand the virtual world has opened up so many innovative avenues to build those connections that can be just as impactful. The launch of this fun web-series with seamless brand integration is an example of this. We believe the concept and storytelling will create a riveting narrative for viewers and an even more immersive Godrej L’Affaire experience in a year when they can’t attend it personally.”
The series will highlight the trials and tribulations of 2020 via its quirky narrative. It will not only leave viewers laughing but will also connect with them as every character demands payback from 2020.
'2020 payback karo’ will be the rallying cry of the plaintiffs who each have their own reasons to sue the year. But who wins? That’s the mystery of it.
Watch the webisodes on Godrej L’Affaire Facebook page and Instagram handle @godrejlaffaire. One can also visit Godrej L’Affaire by clicking on https://bit.ly/3r8llIB
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.
