LiveItUp sale by Godrej L’Affaire brings you a fortnight of best deals

Mumbai, February 18: Godrej L’Affaire, a curated experiential luxury lifestyle platform by the Godrej Group, is back with its fifth season. Started on February 14th, this is India’s coolest lifestyle affair to be held digitally till February 28th. Among other activities, Godrej L’Affaire will host #LiveItUp sale on its social media like Facebook and Instagram, offering the best deals, discounts and experiences of over 40 lifestyle brands along with flash contests. Catch the exciting deals by clicking on https://bit.ly/3r8llIB

With #LiveItUp sale, the lifestyle brands will offer the most exclusive digital deals to patrons across categories of food, fashion, beauty, retail, footwear, home décor and interiors, appliances, baby care, personal care, hair care, health and hygiene, wellness, jewellery, among others.

These brands includes Park Avenue, MxS, Okhai, Redesyn, Vikram Phadnis Clothing India, Paul Adams, MY|RA, Renee Cosmetics, Isharya Jewellery, Wellbeing Nutrition, Storia Foods & Beverages, Fantasie Chocolate, Varun Inamdar’s Mumbai Local Tawa , Bombay Island Coffee, South Street - South Indian Comfort Food and Shuk Bombay among others. Notably, #LiveItUp sale is supporting homegrown Indian brands with this initiative

The #LiveUtUp sale will also feature a range of products from Godrej brands including Godrej aer, Godrej Professional, Goodness Me, Godrej Security Solutions (EVE Home Camera, Home Lockers, UV case), Godrej Locks (Advantis, Pentabolt), Godrej Appliances, Script, Godrej Interio, India Circus, BBLUNT, Godrej Expert, Cinthol, Godrej Protekt, Godrej HIT, Godrej Yummiez, Godrej Real Good Chicken, Godrej Jersey, Godrej Veg Oils, Godrej Interio Kitchen, SKIDO by Godrej, Goodknight, Godrej Properties and Godrej Housing Finance.

Speaking about Season 5 of Godrej L’Affaire and this initiative, Sujit Patil, VP & Head of Corporate Brand & Communications, Godrej Group, said, "Godrej L’Affaire is Godrej groups owned media platform in the lifestyle space. The three pillars of Godrej L’Affaire are content creation, building a community of lifestyle enthusiasts and experiential engagement with participating brands. This year we are piloting a fourth potential pillar of enabling social commerce through direct consumer engagement. 2020 is behind us and with positive aspirations for the future, the theme for the season 5 is #LiveItUp2021. Godrej L’Affaire aims to deliver cheer to people with some exciting relevant content, exclusive deals and a special web-series that has subtle brand integrations. We are curating all these lifestyle experiences virtually, so that patrons can witness them right from the comfort of their homes."

Godrej L’Affaire was created by Godrej Group in 2017 as lifestyle platform, having an annual onground experiential event supported by year-long digital amplification. Instead of an onground event, this year, Godrej L’Affaire is going digital to celebrate the spirit of lifestyle over a fifteen-day period on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. #LiveItUp sale is one of the key highlight of this India’s coolest lifestyle affair.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.