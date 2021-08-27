Local to innovative, e-commerce brand Dennison disrupts men’s fashion

In the last ten years, the online retail business has exploded. As a result, many people around the world have altered their purchasing and selling habits. Furthermore, the expanding popularity in India is obvious given the hassle-free offers, which include everything from simple and secure payment ways to quick doorstep deliveries. Venturing into the same, Ashwini Seth & Sonalika Bansal founded Dennison, a men’s fashion wear online platform providing a plethora of clothing options while keeping up with the trend.

This men's clothing brand journey was started in 1988 by Rajendra Seth, father of Ashwini Seth with just 4 machines set up in a 150 sq ft store in a small town Gwalior. He joined this business in 2014 and started e-commerce retailing. To support him, his wife Sonalika Bansal joined in to make this platform the best out of all. They are a digital brand and sell exclusively through the e-commerce marketplace Myntra.

Producing clothes organically

Based out of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the venture's central concept is to become a brand for everyone. They are a budget-friendly firm offering a high-quality collection of trendy fashion clothes. They have a customer who has been using their product for over 15 years, ensuring that quality is not compromised.

Talking about the clothing industry, Ashwini Seth said, “Industry has been severely harmed as a result of covid, with production activities ceasing in several parts of the country. On the other hand, fast shifts in fashion trends and seasonal requirements have presented issues. However, following Covid, we are experiencing a tremendous surge in demand, particularly for the Work from Home clothing line.”

For the future, they intend to launch Plant-based Sustainable Fashion Clothing made entirely of hemp, bamboo, aloe vera, and banana, as well as organic cotton. They not only use sustainable fabric, but also thread, buttons, and brand labels that are environmentally friendly and recyclable.

Plethora of products with style

Being a pure e-commerce brand, pricing plays an important role in increasing brand awareness and understanding the product demand gap. Like the brand understood there was the demand for ankle-fit trousers and now they are one of the top sellers and helps them to showcase their other product line. Launching a plus-size product line gave us a lot of attraction and brand awareness.

Their products are a wonderful blend of impeccable fashion taste and cost-effectiveness. They explicitly state that they are the people's brand after nearly three decades of effort and hard work. The bulk of the Indian population is their primary customer demographic, and they offer products that are elegant, sleek, classy, fashionable, and diverse in terms of colour, as well as prints, checks, stripes, and other patterns.

With so many products available, Dennison has been awarded as one of the Top Workwear Brand On Myntra and having 150% YOY growth in revenue for the past 2 years. And in near future, they envisage launching a sustainable clothing line and women western and workwear. And, will also be expanding the plus-size category and fusion Ethnic Wear.

Having such a vast vision for the company, definitely, Dennison is going to make big in the e-commerce platform with their unique products.

