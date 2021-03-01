IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Logically launches cutting-edge threat intelligence platform
Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation.(Logically )
Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation.(Logically )
brand post

Logically launches cutting-edge threat intelligence platform

The new platform will allow government organisations to make early, proactive decisions to tackle problematic content before it becomes widespread.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:07 PM IST

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India

Logically, a tech company combining advanced AI with human intelligence to tackle misinformation, today announces the launch of its new threat intelligence platform that can identify, analyse and disarm harmful online misinformation at scale.

Built on cutting-edge, secure, scalable cloud infrastructure, Logically Intelligence brings together Logically’s capabilities in at-scale analysis, classification and detection of damaging narratives and online threats. It also provides access to a suite of countermeasures to tackle identified threats, including automated fact checking and OSINT research, meaning it is one of the only platforms to integrate both analytical capabilities and countermeasure deployment to tackle misinformation.

Countries around the world are starting to experience the real harms posed by misinformation, from doubt over election results, low uptake of the Covid vaccine or violent protests. Logically Intelligence is designed for use by government and public sector bodies who need to closely monitor the online media landscape for the spread of damaging narratives, and have the ability to intervene early in order to protect democratic processes and public safety.

Lyric Jain, CEO of Logically, said: “Since 2016 we have seen the phenomenon of mis and disinformation firmly take root, evolve and proliferate, and increasingly cause real world harm. As the dissemination of misinformation becomes more complex and dynamic, the methods that governments across the world use to tackle it require a sophisticated response. This is particularly urgent as India prepares for state elections this year as well as ensuring high uptake of Covid vaccinations. Logically Intelligence incorporates our years of expertise in this area, and we feel our technology is best placed to solve the challenges specific to this problem.”

Logically has recently begun working with security consultancy, Raxa, a part of GMR Group, to carry out collaborative projects in the area of counter misinformation and strategic communications. The combined technical and domain knowledge capabilities of both companies will create industry-leading content verification and investigation services available across the sub-continent.

Logically Intelligence was tested in beta format during the 2019 general election in India and the 2020 elections in the US. In the 2019 election, Logically worked closely with public sector partners and members of the Election Commission to analyse 944,486 different articles circulating on social media, identifying 133,000 as unreliable, with 33,000 pieces of fake news.

Logically has made significant advances in AI, machine learning and natural language processing, resulting in a powerful tool that can ingest and analyse data from over one million publicly available media sources and social media platforms. The company’s advanced AI capabilities for media intelligence, credibility assessment, veracity assessment, and social network intelligence carry out a three-pronged analysis of data, including network, content and metadata, to extract actionable insights.

Logically Intelligence’s machine learning pipelines assess everything from source and content credibility, post veracity, and the identification of propaganda and the corresponding mechanisms for the dissemination of damaging narratives. It also applies advanced NLP to detect and analyse clusters of threats and emerging narratives, and can identify which demographics or groups the narrative is targeting.

Furthermore, LI applies advanced social network analysis techniques along with NLP and meta data modelling for segmenting users based on their response to influence campaign operations, characterising their response using demographic attributes, scoring of social accounts for influence and risks, account level automation detection, and co-ordinated inauthentic behaviour of users on social media. All these enable extraction of powerful insights to understand disinformation campaigns, their social engagement levels and potential harmful impacts.

The combination of both advanced AI and human analysts means that Logically’s system provides both sophisticated technology that monitors, identifies and tracks content at scale and highly trained human fact checkers and investigators who provide nuanced analysis, detailed investigations into campaign origins, and the capacity to flag issues before they become widespread.

Notes

About Logically Intelligence

LI provides:

• A dashboard displaying all potentially problematic online activity based on your specific areas of concern associated with the company, campaigns or areas of significant interest. The monitoring covers publicly-available, multilingual content from digital and social media channels across the world, including major social platforms, blogs, news sources and areas of the dark web, and will classify content as low, medium or high risk threats.

• The ability to map and assess relevant emerging narratives, themes and associations, allowing you to detect potential issues before they become widespread.

• Insight into which demographics or communities are being targeted and reached by coordinated narratives and campaigns.

• Access to Logically’s industry-leading fact checking and investigation teams who can swiftly debunk misleading, false or malicious claims.

• A suite of countermeasures to tackle problematic content, including priority flags/takedown notices to platforms and law enforcement agencies and deep dive investigative reports into high priority issues identified by Logically’s systems.

Images available upon request here.

For more information please contact sagar.k@logically.ai.

About Logically

Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to help governments, businesses and the public uncover and address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation that is increasingly spread across the world. The company’s mission is to enhance civic discourse, protect democratic debate and process, and provide access to trustworthy information. In 2021, Logically was awarded the 11th Annual AEGIS Graham Bell Award for AI-Powered Innovation in Government. In 2020, Logically was awarded first place in the News category of the ‘AataNirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge’ launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The company has offices in India and the UK, and is opening an office in the U.S. For more information, please visit Logically.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation.(Logically )
Founded in 2017 by MIT and Cambridge alum Lyric Jain, Logically combines advanced AI with one of the world’s largest dedicated fact-checking teams to address harmful misinformation and deliberate disinformation.(Logically )
brand post

Logically launches cutting-edge threat intelligence platform

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The new platform will allow government organisations to make early, proactive decisions to tackle problematic content before it becomes widespread.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Most of the fund’s properties are located in Chennai, Bangaluru and Pune where certain commercial real estate investments were also made alongside the residential ones, mostly in the form of office buildings and commercial centers.(Digpu)
Most of the fund’s properties are located in Chennai, Bangaluru and Pune where certain commercial real estate investments were also made alongside the residential ones, mostly in the form of office buildings and commercial centers.(Digpu)
brand post

Solomartel completes its first-ever real estate fund in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:52 PM IST
The online investment fund is known for providing real estate investment opportunities to individuals and companies around the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Through his company- RedFire Digital Media , Pratham has incubated more than two hundred and fifty companies and businesses to carry out digital marketing over the past four years
Through his company- RedFire Digital Media , Pratham has incubated more than two hundred and fifty companies and businesses to carry out digital marketing over the past four years
brand post

GetPaying Clients - The key to success for budding digital entrepreneurs

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:38 PM IST
Started by a young budding entrepreneur and digital marketer - Pratham Waghmare, this company strives for success of enthusiasts who want to make it big in the world of digital marketing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An MBA is not a time-bound investment and a business degree will most certainly pay dividends for the rest of your career.
An MBA is not a time-bound investment and a business degree will most certainly pay dividends for the rest of your career.
brand post

The value of an MBA degree during the recession and pandemic

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 07:00 PM IST
Here is what an MBA means in times of a financial crisis and a skewed job market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The motive behind this award ceremony is to recognize personalities nation-wide who have successfully made an impression on their fields or businesses, to celebrate their success and to encourage others.
The motive behind this award ceremony is to recognize personalities nation-wide who have successfully made an impression on their fields or businesses, to celebrate their success and to encourage others.
brand post

Top 50 influencers of 2020 announced by G-Town Society Magazine, India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:54 PM IST
The handpicked influencers will be honored at the gala event of the Indian Excelsior Awards on 20th March 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Our smartphones can do a lot more things besides making phone calls. Unlike a few years ago, both Android and iOS have millions of applications on their official stores.(Silentbet)
Our smartphones can do a lot more things besides making phone calls. Unlike a few years ago, both Android and iOS have millions of applications on their official stores.(Silentbet)
brand post

Mobile usage stats, trends & facts you should know

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:20 PM IST
Did you know that people swipe and tap their device around 2600 times every day? This number might seem shocking at first, but since almost every app sends different types of notifications, it does make sense.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshu Sharma &amp; Manish Sharma
Himanshu Sharma & Manish Sharma
brand post

Himanshu Sharma & Manish Sharma: Unrecognized stars of Social Media Marketing

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • They have helped many businesses/individuals to get back on track, and their help is accounted for by all whenever their worth is accounted for.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Franchising is a form of marketing and distribution with a strong relationship between the franchisor and the franchisee.
Franchising is a form of marketing and distribution with a strong relationship between the franchisor and the franchisee.
brand post

7 benefits of expanding your business through franchising

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:18 PM IST
  • With the onset of the pandemic more and more people are flocking franchise websites to pick up franchises from reputed global brands instead of starting up their own stores.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ahead of Protein Day 2021, the Right To Protein initiative received support from 9 new organisations.(Right To Protein)
Ahead of Protein Day 2021, the Right To Protein initiative received support from 9 new organisations.(Right To Protein)
brand post

Protein Day 2021: Nutrition organisations support Right To Protein initiative

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 10:52 AM IST
Ahead of Protein Day 2021, leading health and nutrition brands and thought leaders join forces with the Right To Protein initiative to drive national consciousness towards adequate consumption of protein in daily Indian diets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Aggarwal
Akshay Aggarwal
brand post

Akshay Aggarwal – The businessman who exudes confidence

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:49 PM IST
Akshay Aggarwal is a talented and young entrepreneur, who works his magic with different businesses on everyday basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
#CodeAtHome comes to India
#CodeAtHome comes to India
brand post

After a successful launch in Europe, #CodeAtHome comes to India

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:49 PM IST
  • As India makes strides towards widening access of digital resources at the grass root levels, particularly among the women, the launch of #CodeAtHome would act as a force multiplier in building digital inclination among young minds at their formative years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Signzy Founders Pic (L-R) - Arpit Ratan, Ankit Ratan, Ankur Pandey
Signzy Founders Pic (L-R) - Arpit Ratan, Ankit Ratan, Ankur Pandey
brand post

Signzy’s Video KYC can help fight ID theft and financial fraud

By Brand Post
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Signzy harnesses the latest technologies in Artificial Intelligence to perform comprehensive identity verification using liveliness checks, image forensics, face matching and a randomized set of questions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Unlike a secured loan, your lender has no collateral in hand when they offer you a personal loan. This is precisely why personal loan interest rates are often on the higher side.(Bajaj Finserv)
Unlike a secured loan, your lender has no collateral in hand when they offer you a personal loan. This is precisely why personal loan interest rates are often on the higher side.(Bajaj Finserv)
brand post

Smart ways to get lower interest rates on your personal loan

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:44 PM IST
With the Bajaj Finserv Personal Loan, you can get collateral-free finance of up to Rs. 25 lakh at an attractive interest rate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing home owners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions.(Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited)
Johnson Controls – Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd. is a leading global air conditioning manufacturer providing home owners and businesses with customized air conditioning solutions.(Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited)
brand post

Hitachi launches 2021 range of air conditioners in India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Hitachi’s all-new range of expandable and energy-efficient air conditioners are designed keeping in mind the extreme heat conditions of the Northern Plains and hot-cum-humid conditions of the coastal areas of India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajiv Nath, MD, Hindustan Syringes &amp; Medical Devices Ltd.
Rajiv Nath, MD, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.
brand post

In conversation with Rajiv Nath, MD, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd.

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:07 PM IST
HMD is one of the largest suppliers to UN Agencies for KOJAK Auto Disable Syringes for immunization and is also the first Company in India to manufacture Auto Disable Syringes for Curative Segment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac