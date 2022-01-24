Looking to send flowers? MyFlowerApp.com would do that for you anywhere in India

Be it a birthday, anniversary or any other celebration, saying it with gifts or flowers is the norm. This has been the practice across generations, people have got used to showing love through handing over gifts to those they love.

But, what if you are unable to be present in town on your closest friend’s birthday? Besides birthday gifts, what if you would want to let your employees or colleagues know that you care for them? What if you want to surprise your wife or girlfriend with an amazing gift while you are away?

Not to worry. A company that takes care of your gifting needs will take care of all these. MyFlowerApp.com understands your concern and would be right there for you when you need to make sure that you do let your friends and loved ones that you care for them.

As the name suggests, MyFlowerApp.com promises to provide same-day flower delivery anywhere in India. Apart from flowers, cakes, assorted gifts, plants and more, form part of the company’s gift ideas.

Largest Delivery Network of 8K Pin Codes

Holding aloft the theme of ‘Happiness, Wherever You Want’ MyFlowerApp.com offers delivery of flowers, cakes, personalised gifts, plants, home decor and the like, which are fit for any occasion. And that makes it a one-stop online shop for all your gifting needs, be it any time of the season.

Unique about the services that MyFlowerApp.com offers is that the company has the largest delivery network and serves more than 8000 pin codes across India. This is a major plus in terms of customer service as MyFlowerApp.com services more destinations compared to its competitors. Further, it offers same day delivery of flowers even in the rural areas.

MyFlowerApp.com makes use of online technologies to ensure same day delivery of flowers and other gifts once an order is placed. The deployment of online systems towards same-day delivery has helped the company stay on top of customers’ minds.

MyFlowerApp.com lines up expansion overseas

The company is now lining up expansion into the international terrain too, and will be providing services in the areas of international gift delivery in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia.

“Be it Valentine's Day, Mother’s Day, Rakhi, Birthday, Anniversary, or any occasion for that matter, MyFlowerApp.com is at hand for your gift delivery needs. After having served happy customers across India in urban as well as rural terrain, MyFlowerApp.com is now looking to make its presence in the international destinations such as the US, the UK, Canada and Australia by offering international gift delivery services in these geographies,” Chandan Tiwari, Co-founder & Managing Director, MyFlowerApp said.

Already having made its presence by offering services that have surpassed that of competitors such as FNP.com, FlowerAura.com, Winni.com and the like, MyFlowerApp.com has made itself a household name among customers in India. Those who have once tried out the MyFlowerApp.com network, have been increasingly relying on the gift delivery services offered by the company.

For more information visit MyFlowerApp.com

