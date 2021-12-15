Loom Solar brings cost-effective methods for new business opportunities

Considering the surge in demands of electricity in the country, Loom Solar, a start-up based out of Faridabad, Haryana has launched a new business for aspiring entrepreneurs who want to embark on a journey of being self-reliant. Realizing that hydroponic farming methods also require a regular supply of electricity in a uniform manner, they have brought a technology that solves the problem of power cuts while reducing the electricity bills too.

Loom Solar Pvt. Ltd. has been promoting the business model, ‘The Solar Entrepreneur’ in order to target an untouched market and make entrepreneurs in each district across India. The company with its thoughtful strategies envisions to generate a monthly business of 25 Lacs a month with a nominal investment of 3- 5 lacs and provides multi-layer support to all the interested candidates. They provide all the backend support that includes opening an office with the master franchisee showroom, appointing over three sales assistants, easy finance to channel and consumer, local advertising through public transports, and putting a special focus on kW sales from commercial and industrial customers.

Accrediting their smart methodologies, Loom Solar has also received the Energy Business of the Year, 2021 award. Giving the award to the company, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari exclaimed, “Together with such innovative people and ideas, we will undoubtedly be able to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making a self-reliant India.”

Loom Solar with its fastest-growing solar franchise yields high returns on making small investments. It aims to empower its dealers and distributors and has set low financial requirements for those looking for dealership opportunities. With a nationwide reach and recognition, Loom Solar is a customer-focused brand, whose product dossier contains options from solar panel systems to PV modules to lithium-ion batteries and other accessories. This dealership offers its consumers a profit margin varying from 10% to 25%. It is also offering free access to a comprehensive course on solar products. They are also assisting to set up Google listings and macro-websites for businesses.

Talking about the need for solar energy, co-founder Amol Anand said, “When the world is facing repercussions of global warming, it's advisable for businesses to switch to solar energy. Installing solar panels in a business has various advantages. You'll get a fantastic financial return on your investment in a relatively short period of time, in addition to employing a sustainable energy source like the sun. Solar panels can also be used to claim tax credits for your business. The solar power business has advanced significantly in recent years. Solar energy is currently a viable alternative energy source. It's also an electrical system that's entirely dependable. This includes serving as a cost-effective primary power source as well as a cost-effective backup power source.”

Also, co-founder Amod Anand added to the same saying, “For businesses, solar panels are well worth the investment. These business costs were reduced to around $500 after switching to solar energy. That's a 75% savings and a compelling cause to install solar panels at your place of business. Financial savings on their own, thus we at Loom Solar urge people to save energy and be cost-effective with this start-up business idea.”

Conventional sources of energy are limited and cause a lot of pollution. For this reason, Loom Solar has brought these alternative sources of energy that align with the modern concepts of Electric vehicles, hydroponic farming, and are also effective for subsiding the high demand for electricity, giving new businessmen an opportunity to grow with creative ideas and support.

