Loveveer Singh shares why he chose photography over IT as a career

It is truly said that always listen to your gut and follow your heart. A person without passion will always play safe, but only the passionate people step out of the box and do something extraordinary. Loveveer Singh did something like this when he realized his calling for photography. The young guy who has tremendous creative potential is a travel buff hailing from Punjab. His interest lies in photography and filmmaking, and he is pursuing the dream since his teenage.

After spending 18 years of life in a village in Punjab, Loveveer flew to Australia to pursue higher studies. To get a degree in Information Technology, Singh understood that it was not something he was looking at. On rediscovering what he wanted to do in life, it was photography which ignited the fire in his belly. “I planned to get a degree in Information Technology, but I realized my interest lied somewhere else. I am someone who loves to explore creativity to the fullest. The Internet has been a perfect teacher, and it has taught me the best things in life”, said Loveveer.

The photographer always loves to explore new places and meet new people. The idea of knowing different cultures of the world fascinated this guy, and he then started capturing his life moments in his camera. Through self-learning, Loveveer mastered the art of directing and filmmaking, and he is now capturing the world’s beauty through his lens. Accomplishing his goals in a short period, Loveveer Singh is setting the right example for all the youngsters who aspire to become creative personalities.

Moreover, Loveveer uses unusual locations, abandoned houses, vacant forests, rivers and lakes which add extra essence of beauty in his clicks. The 25-year-old photographer truly believes that the key to becoming a pro in this field lies in the practice. “Always try and experiment with doing something new. If you want to ace your game as a photographer, you must practice every day. The saying goes perfect that practice makes a man perfect, and that’s how you can succeed in becoming a top-class photographer”, stated Loveveer. Besides this, he advises every amateur photographer to take up the 365 days project as it will guide them in detail about the fundamentals of photography and filmmaking.

