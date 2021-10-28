Lucifer Coin Technology aims to provide a seamless asset management solution

India, 28th October 2021: With an aim to provide a comprehensive offering, Lucifer Coins has created a digital ecosystem for asset management. Founded by Shifa Shukoor, Lucifer Coin uses BSC smart chain technology and provides users with a one-stop solution to all financial requirements. With Lucifer Coin, customers are guaranteed a seamless and completely reliable environment designed by a dedicated and talented team.

As almost everything moves to the digital platform, Team Lucifer introduced a platform that caters to all financial requirements and enables customers to build a completely digital asset management system. Lucifer Coin Technologies provides a unique proposition to its users, which connects their crypto wallet to an IBAN account in a seamless way. Further, users can store and access all of their fiat and crypto assets in the ecosystem through Lucifer Coin which is placed in the security of their home.

Alongside developing the first hardware mechanism for fully integrated digital finance requirements, Lucifer Coin also offers its users the opportunity to make use of impressive revenue and investment plans.

Amongst a plethora of their offerings, users can opt for the Asset Management service - a dynamic and advanced system to manage all assets in digital forms backed by crypto technology to ensure its safety and security. Alongside developing the first hardware mechanism for fully integrated digital finance requirements, Lucifer Coin also offers its users the opportunity to make use of impressive revenue and investment plans. Out of the total valuation of the Lucifer Coin, funds will be utilized to make investments in different segments and asset classes to ensure a diversified holding is achieved. The same is divided into - 25% real estate, 25% equity market, 15% commodities, and 15% forex.

The Index Creator service offered by Lucifer Coin Technologies is intended to provide a pool of options like sector choices, tracking, weighting methodologies, and much more options that helps to pick the right asset and invest in. To aid with this, the Rebalancing service ensures stability and good index returns. Team Lucifer has enabled a reserve model which makes sure that enough resources within the platform and the reserve per cent are figured out on basis of assets held in each segment in the ledger.

Lucifer Coin Technologies also caters to the developers through its Smart Contract service - a smart contract platform that provides an environment for developers to develop decentralized applications.

Additionally, Lucifer Coin Technologies also caters to the developers through its Smart Contract service - a smart contract platform that provides an environment for developers to develop decentralized applications. The important feature of Lucifer’s smart contract is that it offers support in multiple chains whereas its counterparts offer services involving a single and specific chain. Users of Lucifer Coin also avail the Foreign Exchange service, an integral part of the Lucifer Coin ecosystem. It aids in enabling quick and easy transactions across the globe along with the option of multiple applications functioning seamlessly without any payment issues.

Through its Wallet Services, Lucifer Coin users can efficiently and effortlessly access their portfolio of cryptocurrencies and choose between holding or investing further. On similar lines, the Fund Handling services provide users with the ability to handle and access their digital assets on the go with guaranteed safety and security.

Lucifer Coin Technologies aims to add more services in the future (subject to license approvals) in the form of crypto exchange for trading assets of all kinds, FIAT and SEPA integration, b2b and b2c payment interfaces and one-off services aimed at providing users with a holistic experience.

To know more, visit - http://lucifercoin.io

