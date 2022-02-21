Lucky Block crypto review & prediction 2022

The Lucky Block crypto lottery project has been on a tear in the past few days since launching in late January 2022. The crypto lottery protocol hit an all-time high (ATH) of $0.003135 on its third day of trading soon after its presale phase ended earlier than expected.

The team raised $5.7 million following the sale of 35% (32.5 billion) of 100 billion LBLOCK tokens that will be in circulation. The excitement around the Lucky Block project has been seen over 14,000 unique addresses currently holding the LBLOCK tokens with a further 19,000 strong Telegram community backing the project.

PancakeSwap Listing Boosts LBLOCK Token

Lucky Block is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC)-based protocol that aims to revolutionise the online gambling industry. The project’s appeal lies in its investment scheme for users, governance votes, and potential for long term holders to benefit from jackpot winnings.

Lucky Block has launched on popular decentralised exchange (DEX) platform PancakeSwap, with a 24hr daily gain of 150% recorded at one time. So far, the crypto lottery token has pumped over 10x its presale price of $0.00015. LBLOCK has since consolidated with the 4hr trading candlestick putting its current valuation at $0.00191.

This is a strong increase for a project just finding its feet in the blockchain space. Lucky Block’s runup to $0.003135 has seen several investors make a sizable profit from their positions. Early investors who got in at presale have seen their investment climb by 1,300%, with the second batch of investors buying at $0.00019, profiting by a little over 1,000%. This points to a strong technical performance for the new crypto entrant.

>>> Buy Lucky Block on Pancakeswap <<<

Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and your investments are at risk.

Crypto.com, FTX Listings Upcoming

The Lucky Block team is working hard to make the LBLOCK token as widely accessible as possible. The fastest route is to partner with recognised centralised crypto exchange brands. Early focus is being paid to Singapore-based Bitcoin exchange Crypto.com and Sam Bankman-Fried exchange FTX. Both crypto platforms are well-known brands, and a listing on either could see the price of the LBLOCK pump higher and hit over $0.010 in the coming weeks.

Still aiming for the big show, listings on OKEx and Kucoin are also in the works, with the Lucky Block roadmap looking at a Q1, 2022 listing.

LBLOCK on Coinmarketcap, CoinGecko

Lucky Block has wasted no time securing a spot on the world’s largest crypto data aggregator websites, Coinmarketcap and CoinGecko. So far, LBLOCK is ranked as the 2987th most valuable crypto asset by market cap on Coinmarketcap. Fully diluted valuation stands at over $170 million with a corresponding 24-hour trading volume just a tad above $3 million.

CoinGecko has not allotted a rank yet, but Lucky Block is on the watchlist of over 2,000 crypto investors.

Binance Listing Likely in February

The Lucky Block protocol is an ambitious project to enable a far more inclusive online gambling community. With the traditional gambling industry more skewed towards players with more funds at their disposal, Lucky Block makes it easier for anyone to play the games they love without any censorship.

Given its strong use case, Lucky Block is closely working on listing on the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume. According to a press release on the Lucky Block homepage, the team will be working towards a Binance listing by February. This would remarkably cause a price pump in the value of LBLOCK given the millions of investors who log into the Binance trading platform daily to complete trades.

DeFi Swap and StakeMoon Listing Approaching

The crypto lottery platform is working towards a series of DEX partnerships in the coming months as it learns towards its decentralised ethos. The first port of call is a partnership with sister projects DeFi Swap and StakeMoon (SMOON) community-driven protocol.

Also, a media broadcast partnership is in the works. Lucky Block will list on Coinsniper - a platform that focuses on new and upcoming cryptocurrencies.

Lucky Block App Due March 21

The Lucky Block app is expected by March 21, carefully generating the much-needed traction the new blockchain protocol needs. The Lucky Block app will be available on the BSC network; its testnet and early users would try test lotteries.

The app is expected to come with many exciting features, including calculated dividend percentage, live jackpot amount and history of winning numbers, tracking of charity donations, and several others.

iOS and Android apps will be available for testing on February 14, with the full app going mainstream on March 21. Lottery ticket prices will start at $5, and lottery games will commence by March 25, 2022.

Online Gambling Worth Over $300 Billion

With the Lucky Block protocol growing at a break-neck speed, several metrics are contributing to its remarkable success. One of such is the protocol’s unique market niche. Operating in an already fluid market structure brings several advantages, including a strong community and an already streamlined purchasing process.

Talks are already making the rounds that Lucky Block could hit $1 billion in the market cap before the second half of the year. Although this may seem far-fetched, this is not out of context. For one, the online gambling industry is worth over $300 billion, and with the global pandemic leading to more leisure time, more growth is expected in the industry.

Lucky Block’s blockchain technology can create a new spin to an already attractive industry. Strong merits of the investment scheme, 10% charity donations from jackpot winnings, governance and non-fungible token (NFT) plans thrown into the mix could likely see LBLOCK become a sensational digital asset in the coming months.

If the protocol can hit its expected roadmap via listings and the launch of the Lucky Block app, we could see the crypto lottery platform eye at least 1% of the online gambling industry valuation.

LBLOCK Price Consolidates As The Market Prepares for a Massive Bull Season

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) data of 54.89 shows that LBLOCK is trading in the underbought region, pointing to a growing investor interest in the digital asset

The broader crypto market has seen a correction in Q1 2022, dipping below the $2 trillion for the first time since reaching that point in 2021. However, the stranglehold of the bears seems to be losing strength by the day.

LBLOCK came into the market hot but has since consolidated with some of its gains dipping. However, the crypto lottery token has continued to show significant uptrend as more investment pours in. At press time, LBLOCK is trading at $0.00191, down 8.40% in the last 24 hours. This points to a growing consolidation.

However, the BEP-20 token is still trading way above the 5-day trendline of $0.00141. The 20-day moving average (MA) indicator price of $0.00196 shows that the digital asset is not entirely way off course and could make a new price gain in the coming days.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) data of 54.89 shows that LBLOCK is trading in the underbought region, pointing to a growing investor interest in the digital asset while the moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) stands in the neutral zone.

Lucky Block Price Prediction 2022

So far, Lucky Block is coming into the crypto market in an unfavourable climate. However, this is not expected to last for too long. The blockchain-driven economy is expected to retest its previous record values and gain more growth as adoption picks up in the nascent industry.

Lucky Block is expected to leverage on this momentum and could hit a price point of $0.005 or even more by the second half of the year. However, a price reversal could see it retest the $0.00025 price point in a largely bearish market.

How to Buy Lucky Block

With such an exciting roadmap ahead, you may be wondering how to buy Lucky Block. For now, the LBLOCK token is only available for purchase on DEX platform PancakeSwap. To get your hands on this exciting digital asset, then follow these steps:

Visit PancakeSwap website

Head over to the Lucky Block PancakeSwap listing.

Connect Wallet

Click ‘Connect Wallet’ and select the wallet you want to pair with the PancakeSwap interface. The BSC-based DEX protocol currently supports Metamask, BSC Wallet, Trust Wallet, Wallet Connect, and others.

Buy BNB

Binance Coin (BNB) is the only supported coin you can currently use to purchase LBLOCK. Other options would be the wrapped Binance Coin (WBNB). Once you hold BNB in your crypto wallet, you can buy LBLOCK.

Buy LBLOCK

Click ‘Trade’ and then ‘Exchange.’ Select BNB in the ‘From’ section and search for ‘LBLOCK’ in the ‘To’ section. Remember to set slippage level according to the recommended metrics and click on ‘Swap’ to exchange BNB for LBLOCK tokens.

The LBLOCK tokens will be deposited into your crypto wallet within minutes.

&gt;&gt;&gt; Buy Lucky Block on Pancakeswap &lt;&lt;&lt;

Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and your investments are at risk.