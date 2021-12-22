Luxury skincare brand Delixirs has launched its perfume product ranges

Delixirs, a luxury skincare brand has launched a catalogue of perfumes which includes Rose- Eau De Parfum, Neroli- Eau De Parfum, Amber-Eau De Parfum, and Orchid- Eau De Parfum. The perfumes are made up of 100% pure essential oils. Delixirs’ perfumes evoke a strong feeling, an indelible emotion, and a vivid memory.

‘Rose- Eau De Parfum’ is formulated with the ingredients that include a Blend of Essential oils of Bergamot, Black pepper, Cardamom, Rose de mai, Rose Damask, Jasmine, Saffron, Musk, Oakmoss, Sandalwood, Vanilla, Vetiver, Oud, Amber. It offers an intense and long-lasting dark rose experience to the ones wearing it.

With a concoction of essential ingredients, ‘Orchid- Eau De Parfum’ is a daydream for the unique and creative woman. It is a blend of fundamental oils of Bergamot, Black pepper, Cardamom, Rose de mai, Rose Damask, Jasmine, Saffron, Musk, Oakmoss, Sandalwood, Vanilla, Vetiver, Oud, Amber.

‘Neroli- Eau De Parfum’ which has been embodied with the right blend of Essential oils of Bergamot, Lemon, Orange, Petitgrain, Neroli, Jasmine, Frangipani, Ambrette, Vetiver, Sandalwood, Rosemary, Amber, and Musk has a citrusy fresh and floral fragrance that celebrates a sensual, balmy night at an exotic destination.

The amalgamation of the essential ingredients like Essential oils of Orange blossom, Bergamot, Rose, Neroli, Lotus, Frangipani, Gardenia, Jasmine, Benzoin, Vanilla, Labdanum, Musk, ‘Amber- Eau De Parfum’ provides an oriental floral.

The founder of the luxury skincare brand Delixirs says, “Perfumes have become the necessity of individuals in their everyday life. If you smell good then you can impress the people in the first meeting itself. Apart from layering properly, it is of utmost importance to smell luxurious as it helps the people to develop their long-lasting image in the minds of people. We have been continually working towards creating perfumes that evoke a promise of excitement and a high-octane atmosphere. With our rich perfume ranges, we are making 100% commitment to producing refreshing fragrance that can give you a dose of power booster you need at work”.

Recently, the brand has also launched its mobile app for Android and iOS users from where the customers can easily order the product according to their preferences and taste. Apart from offering opulent perfumes the brand ‘Delixirs’ is striving to make a difference in your life by providing premium, handcrafted skincare solutions that are 100% natural, and actually work.

