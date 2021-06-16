M A Murtoza, Guinness World record holder, a crusader on a mission to make India

42-year-old M a Murtoza is a Guinness world record holder and a fitness trainer on a mission to make society healthy and fit. M A Murtoza is an overarching name in the fitness training world today. He has achieved commendable achievements in a short span of time.

M A Murtoza made India proud by winning the Guinness World Record for 'Most full contact knee strikes in one hour (team)'. Murtoza holds the present record of full contact knee strikes in one hour (team), which is 55,475. This fantastic achievement was organized by M A Murtoza in Gurugram, India, on 14 July 2019. Now, he is working in Fcc Clutch India Pvt. Ltd. Manesar, Gurugram.

"The purpose behind the attempting the record was to make the society aware about the importance of health in fitness in today's life." Says M A Murtoza. "Fit India is not just a mission. It's my passion and dream to encourage as many people as possible to adopt a healthy and fit lifestyle.", says Murtoza.

This event was organized in favor of personal fitness for the students. It showed the importance of cooperation to achieve a bigger goal. M A Murtoza has been working tirelessly on this mission for more than 10 years now.

He is a working professional in the day, but as soon as he logs off from work in the evening, he starts working on his mission by providing fitness training to students, youths, and others.

In addition to training and fitness mentorship, M A Murtoza has also published insightful and useful articles in International Medical and Sports Journals and Magazines. Murtoza's research on physical fitness has been featured in some of the most reputed journals, including International Journal of Engineering Science and Computing IJESC, International Journal of Innovation in Engineering Research & Management (IJIERM), ACCENT JOURNAL OF ECONOMICS ECOLOGY & ENGINEERING

"Today's youth face many distractions. Dedication and enthusiasm towards fitness are one of the most important aspects of their life. Today's youth need fitness inspiration and guidance, and I am glad to be contributing to this cause. I feel that every citizen's need should implement the concept of Fit India, which is the key to a prosperous & productive society. ", says MA Murtoza, despite his busy schedule, Murtoza makes it a point to take out time in the evening and trains students and youth on Martial Arts, Self-Defense, Physical and Mental health.

In today's scenario, when the entire world is suffering from a global pandemic, COVID-19, Murtoza has contributed to helping his students and society deal with the challenge.

"Exercise is a must during covid 19 or normal time. Doing regular physical exercise is a sure way to tackle health issues such as obesity, high blood pressure, diabetes, joint pains & other ailments, lifestyle disorders. It's never too late to start your fitness journey. Age doesn't matter when it comes to fitness", says MA Murtoza

MA Murtoza is a true example that if you set your mind to a mission, you are bound to achieve it if you have the commitment. His Guinness World Record achievements and contribution to the Fit India mission are commendable and admirable.

