Magic Bus among the leading NGOs of India

Mumbai: After over two decades of consistent efforts to transform the lives of children and young people, taking them from a childhood full of challenges to a life with meaningful livelihoods, Magic Bus has secured its place among the top NGOs in India. The CSR Journal has acknowledged Magic Bus as one of the top NGOs that are bringing sustainable development, in India.

“We are delighted with this recognition by CSR Journal and encouraged to take bigger strides towards our goal of moving children and young people out of poverty. Moving our participants of the programme away from poverty to a life of choice and possibilities is a difficult goal and we are able to steadily achieve it with the support of our patrons and partners. We have over the years built strong delivery & evidence based impact, tracking, governance and transparency by using technology. We are thankful to all our funder partners who have helped us and supported us through this journey”, said Jayant Rastogi, Global CEO, Magic Bus India Foundation.

Magic Bus has played a significant role in impacting 4,00,000 children and 35,000 young people in 22 states and 81 districts. Working with their communities and families, Magic Bus delivers a programme that teaches life skills and employability skills to its programme participants. Their programme ensures children complete their secondary education, delay the risk of early marriage and go on to become first-generation salary earners having secure careers in the organised sector.

About Magic Bus

From 3000 children in 1999 in Mumbai, Magic Bus has transformed the lives of over one million children and young people living in poverty, taking them from a childhood full of challenges to a life with meaningful livelihoods. Magic Bus is one of the largest poverty alleviation programmes in India, impacting 4,00,000 children and 35,000 young people in 22 states and 81 districts. We deliver sessions in close to 1363 schools and in 1961 communities. Since the Livelihood programme began in 2015, we have over 50 livelihood skilling centres and 7 entrepreneurship incubation centres in high-need strategic locations in India. Through these livelihood centers, more than 35,000 young men and women have been trained and more than 70% placed in jobs in the organised sector with an average salary of INR 12000. Magic Bus also works in Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar with 8912 children in 40 communities and 31 schools. We have networking and fundraising offices in the US, UK, Singapore and Germany.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.



