Magnon Interiors: The magnificent team behind the success

It is said that “Home is where love resides; memories are created; friends always belong, and laughter never ends”. A house can be classified as four walls, but a house becomes a home when you start painting the walls with memories, decorating the space with laughter, and arranging your ideas in every single corner. A home is a reflection of our personality, thinking, mood, and everything that we stand for. It’s like your own inner environment projected in a 3-dimensional space.

It feels good to get out of home, but even the mere thought of going back home to our place where it's familiar and cosy brings the biggest smiles on our exhausted faces. Finding a place that feels like “Love at First Sight” is the most difficult task in this era of trend following and modernizing, where people want what’s best in the market to make the house look stylish. But having a personalized home, different from everyone else's, which has the tint of your persona, yes, this does feel special. Everyone wants to have the home of their dreams, a home that is a trendsetter itself, with an authenticity that matches their personality.

What if we say there is a ONE-STOP-SOLUTION for the home of your dream? Is it even possible to get everything that we dream of in our home at a single destination?

Yes, there is. Magnon India in Bangalore binds themselves with the motto of “Living Redefined”. They intend to lend their helping hand in creating your own dream house. They started with a humble beginning of a four-member team. Today they stand tall to proudly say that they have built a brand that has expertise in all areas of Interior Design and starting from Conceptualisation, Design, Engineering, Manufacture, Installation, and complete handover.

Magnon – Leading Interior Designers dives into the new era in the furnishing industry with their innovative and in-vogue products and alliances. They offer an exclusive yet personal service keeping in mind their customer's idea of their ideal home. Magnon makes sure to give impeccable standards with a warmth and an informal approach towards the whole process to make it an enjoyable and rewarding process.

Magnon offers top-notch experience with accurate budget estimation where they take inputs from their customers on how they want their interior and help them to estimate their budget accordingly, they provide a free consultation to bring your dreams into reality, and they make sure that the transition process is easy and smooth for customers with the minimum time for handover as possible for top-rated customer satisfaction. Apart from this, they offer a wide range of interior design selections from their design bank which includes the latest trends in design.

Magnon provides these services with a highly talented team of professionals with diverse skills ranging from Interior Designers, Architects, Engineers, Graphic Designers, and Project Management. Their experience and passion for luxury design are visible in every element of every project, from conception to installation, which makes Magnon one of the top Interior Designers in Bangalore.

Magnon keeps their customers first, even in this situation of pandemics they have evolved themselves to contact-less design service for the safety of their customers. In this approach they provide design, production, and installation, handing over all through phone or video. Magnon also ensures to sanitize as per the COVID-19 guidelines before they hand over the home to the customers.

In a time like this where everyone is scared of moving, Magnon is providing a world-class service keeping in mind the safety of their customers and staff. Magnon not only wants to build a house with furniture in it, but they are devoted to redefining a home for you, keeping every minute detail and your comfort as their priority. They understand the home industry business is unorganized and suffers from massive fragmentation. Organizing and providing the best customer experience across price, commitment on timeline to complete a project and most important is after sales support and this would be their focus area as they move forward.

In a nutshell, we can say that from furniture to other furnishings, Magnon India has given stellar performance in putting together a spectacle that meets the needs of the customer. Magnon client testimonials speak volumes about the precision and effective customer management which has enabled skyrocketing growth prospects for the future.

Magnon Interiors will look for fresh capital which will help them to accelerate its growth to other cities and also deploy the amount for Sales & Marketing. The funds will also be used to strengthen its leadership team and also in the revamping of the factory facility. Magnon see good opportunities for investors to participate in their success story.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.