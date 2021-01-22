IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Brand Post / Mahatma Award to honour social impact leaders and organizations
Amit Sachdeva, the Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.(Mahatma Award)
Amit Sachdeva, the Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.(Mahatma Award)
brand post

Mahatma Award to honour social impact leaders and organizations

The Mahatma Award is founded and constituted by Amit Sachdeva, more famously known as ‘The CSR Man of India’.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:39 PM IST

India, January 22: “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others''. These simple yet highly thought-provoking words by Mahatma Gandhi have inspired millions across the world to help those in need. Inspired by the spirit of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, the Mahatma Award celebrates social impact leaders and change-makers across the globe. These organizations work towards making an impact and leading the way to a sustainable future.

The Mahatma Award is founded and constituted by Amit Sachdeva, more famously known as ‘The CSR Man of India’. Mr. Sachdeva is a stout Gandhian and echoes the principles of Mahatma Gandhi. Amit Sachdeva, the Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability. Sachdeva played a pivotal role in lobbying for the CSR Bill, 2013 and continues to invest in various NGO and NPOs across the world.

Mahatma Award continues to honour the most accomplished sustainable, responsible, and social efforts and initiatives within the private, public, and development sector. The initiatives range from sustainability to philanthropy to shared value to social impact to corporate social responsibility.

Amit Sachdeva, Founder of Mahatma Award, says, “Our vision from the beginning has been to spread Mahatma Gandhi’s teachings and ethos around the world. With the Mahatma Award, we look to honour those who have contributed greatly to society and continue to work for the greater cause. Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy being global, we wish to make the Mahatma Award a global movement by hosting it in New York, London, Cape Town besides India.”

The Mahatma Award is supported by the Aditya Birla Group to honour the winners every year. Mrs. Rajashree Birla along with Mr. Amit Sachdeva present the award each year at the ceremony. The Aditya Birla Group has a long-standing history with Mahatma Gandhi himself as well as his principles. Right from the time of Mr. Ghanshyam Das Birla, the founding father of the illustrious and massive multinational, the Birla group has had close ties with Mahatma Gandhi. To continue his legacy and recognize the deserving organizations, Aditya Birla Group continues to aid the Mahatma Award.

The award ceremony is hosted annually by Liveweek, a social impact company in different parts of the world. Since its inception, the Mahatma Award has honoured more than 250 change making organizations and impact leaders across various categories and sectors. Some of the notable past recipients are Mr. Ratan Tata, TATA Group, Mrs. Rajashree Birla, Aditya Birla Group, Google Ad Grants at Google, IBM Foundation, Twitter for Good, Microsoft, Reliance Foundation, Piramal Foundation, Renew Power, ITC, L&T Technologies, Tech Mahindra Foundation, Hero Motocorp, Oil India, Bharathi Cement, Keysite Technologies, Capgemini, Cadence, Kamalnayan Jamnalal Bajaj Foundation, JSPL Foundation, Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF), Magic Bus India, Save the Children, Feeding America, Americares, Taawon, Microfund for Women, Habitat for Humanity, Hague Business Agency, Plan International, and many more leading organizations and individuals.

To know more, check: Mahatma Award

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Amit Sachdeva, the Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.(Mahatma Award)
Amit Sachdeva, the Indian Social Entrepreneur and philanthropist, is an expert in the subject matter of corporate social responsibility and sustainability.(Mahatma Award)
brand post

Mahatma Award to honour social impact leaders and organizations

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:39 PM IST
The Mahatma Award is founded and constituted by Amit Sachdeva, more famously known as ‘The CSR Man of India’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Customers will be able to avail massive offers up to 60% off on all their favorite beauty and cosmetic brands and salon/spa professional products.
Customers will be able to avail massive offers up to 60% off on all their favorite beauty and cosmetic brands and salon/spa professional products.
brand post

Beauty Palace announces 4th season of Salon Fest from 25th-30th January, 2021

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:38 PM IST
Beauty Palace on Friday announced that its Salon Fest sale will begin on January 25.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eshan Group has joined hands with Jobaaj.com in a collaboration to provide a healthy stimulus to the students and to push them forward in their respective professional field and to prevent the students from falling victim to the high rising unemployment rates in the country.
Eshan Group has joined hands with Jobaaj.com in a collaboration to provide a healthy stimulus to the students and to push them forward in their respective professional field and to prevent the students from falling victim to the high rising unemployment rates in the country.
brand post

Eshan Group of Institutions and Jobaaj.com collaborate to open new opportunities

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 22, 2021 06:04 PM IST
Eshan Group said the collaboration with Jobaaj.com will provide accessibility of its learners to Jobaaj’s hiring partners.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JBC Dugout
JBC Dugout
brand post

PNB MetLife promotes the message of ‘Eat Right, Play Hard’ amongst youngsters

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:22 PM IST
  • JBC Dugout, an initiative by the organisation was a virtual meet where young badminton enthusiasts got the scope to learn directly from the players and experts such as P.V. Sindhu, Anup Sridhar and Ryan Fernando.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rahul Dakare
Rahul Dakare
brand post

Meet Rahul Dakare, the SEO expert making a fortune

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:11 PM IST
  • Rahul was a fervid social media user and he loved spending time while being acquainted with the internet. This is when he realised that he can start building a career in this field.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttam Kumar Marndi
Uttam Kumar Marndi
brand post

Uttam Kumar Marndi: Taking over Bollywood & Ollywood with digital promotions

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:01 PM IST
  • Uttam is very passionate about Digital Marketing. At an early age of Class 8, Uttam had started to learn digital marketing from different available sources.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Himanshu Hirpara
Himanshu Hirpara
brand post

Himanshu Hirpara is the voice of New India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:58 PM IST
  • Himanshu is a graphic and website designer by profession and social work is his passion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hyatt Delhi Residences Townhouse Living Room.(Hyatt Delhi Residences)
Hyatt Delhi Residences Townhouse Living Room.(Hyatt Delhi Residences)
brand post

Hyatt Delhi Residences provides unmatched serviced apartments in Capital

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 03:41 PM IST
Located in Aerocity, guests can choose from 124 luxurious apartments & townhouses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Eddna Samuel, Director, Motif India(Motif India)
Eddna Samuel, Director, Motif India(Motif India)
brand post

Motif India to partner with Tech Avant-Garde for school outreach programme

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:28 PM IST
Motif India will focus on enabling Digital Fee Payment of Schools through BBPS on Efeeonline Platform.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Quorum is a lifestyle club that opened in Gurgaon in 2018.(The Quorum)
The Quorum is a lifestyle club that opened in Gurgaon in 2018.(The Quorum)
brand post

The Quorum launches in Mumbai

By HT Brand Studio
UPDATED ON JAN 21, 2021 07:23 PM IST
A new beginning for the hospitality industry in 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Acharya Manish has been propagating Ayurveda since 1997 &amp; is also the founder of the Ayurveda wellness label 'Shuddhi Ayurveda'.
Acharya Manish has been propagating Ayurveda since 1997 & is also the founder of the Ayurveda wellness label 'Shuddhi Ayurveda'.
brand post

Renowned Ayurveda proponent Acharya Manish initiates 'Right To Health’ campaign

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:26 PM IST
The campaign's tagline has been coined as 'Ayurveda ko hai ab ghar ghar pahunchana!’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhavik Uttam Sakaria
Bhavik Uttam Sakaria
brand post

In a conversation with Bhavik Uttam Sakaria, Founder of Eliza Diamonds India

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Eliza Diamonds, with its vast range of diamond jewels, offers the best experience in buying premium jewellery with its high-value products.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group
Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group
brand post

Migsun clocks 421cr sale in 72 hrs as part of 103 acres development

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:50 PM IST
  • The Group is committed to hand-over 4,000 apartments and commercial properties in six projects over the next one year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pandit Karan Sharma
Pandit Karan Sharma
brand post

Pandit Karan Sharma: An Astrologer, numerology expert & guide par excellence

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 05:47 PM IST
  • Pt. Karan Sharma is a Chandigarh based gold medalist holder, a renowned astrologer, who not only specializes in astrology and numerology but also in other healing modalities such as tantra, reiki, Vastu, palmistry among other things.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assembling personal Covid 19 experiences in a quirky music video, four artistic minds have collaborated to create ‘When It’s All Over’ the lockdown anthem.
Assembling personal Covid 19 experiences in a quirky music video, four artistic minds have collaborated to create ‘When It’s All Over’ the lockdown anthem.
brand post

Abhishek Sharma & Zee Music present Ramzing’s lockdown anthem

By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 11:42 AM IST
Renowned Filmmaker Abhishek Sharma of Parmanu and Tere Bin Laden fame has produced this video, ‘When It’s All Over’, sung and composed by Ramzing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP